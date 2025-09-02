hi-tequity and Cerio to Unveil Playbook for Accelerating AI Data Center Builds at Yotta 2025

hi-tequity and Cerio executives presenting strategies for accelerating AI-ready data center builds at Yotta 2025 in Las Vegas.

Executives share proactive procurement, agile design, and power-first deployment strategies

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hi-tequity, a specialist in turnkey power and infrastructure for hyperscale and AI operators, today announced that its executives, alongside partner Cerio, will address the unique challenges and opportunities facing data center builders at Yotta 2025, Sept. 8–10 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The session, Expediting AI-Ready Data Centers, will be held on September 9 from 7:30–8:20 a.m. in Track 2, Rooms 121 & 122. Register at: yotta-event.com/2025-agenda/#day-2 Delivering Data Centers on AI TimeframesThe modern-day AI economy mandates an entirely new paradigm for data center deployment. With AI workloads evolving in six-month sprints, but data center construction typically spanning 18–24 months, builders face unprecedented pressure. Legacy infrastructure cannot meet today’s rack power densities or dynamic load demands. Meanwhile, long lead times on generators, CDUs, transformers, switchgear, and UPS systems continue to create bottlenecks that threaten schedules and budgets. hi-tequity and Cerio will outline actionable strategies to accelerate delivery, including:-Fast-Track Execution — Tightly coordinated submittal, production, logistics, commissioning, and closeout processes to meet aggressive schedules.-Agile Design & Procurement — Securing long-lead equipment early and adapting designs midstream to maintain momentum, concurrently with site development.-Integrated Testing and Commissioning — Delivering each project as a complete, fully validated system ready for day-one operations.hi-tequity’s power-first methodology is demonstrating measurable results at scale:-4GW of power-first infrastructure unlocked across the U.S.-Over 5GW in active project backlog, underscoring partner trust in accelerated delivery.-100MW deployed in nine months, with an additional 25MW delivered every three months thereafter.“Builders can’t afford delays in today’s AI-driven market,” said Ryne Friedman, Associate at hi-tequity. “Every day lost impacts customer operations. That’s why we focus on compressing timelines, locking in critical equipment early, and delivering tested, end-to-end systems. For data center builders, the difference between success and setback comes down to execution without compromise—and that’s exactly what hi-tequity delivers.”About Yotta 2025Yotta 2025 brings together leaders from critical infrastructure, hyperscalers, and enterprise IT to address the future of compute, power, and connectivity. The event challenges conventional models, focusing on the impact of AI and the need for rapid innovation across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.About hi-tequityFounded in 2024 by industry veterans, hi-tequity delivers rapid-deployment power and infrastructure solutions purpose-built for hyperscale and AI data centers. With a power-first approach and unmatched deployment speeds, hi-tequity enables builders to deliver next-generation facilities on time and at scale.###Source: BridgeView Marketing Data Center PR Services

