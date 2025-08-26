Governor Abbott Announces Brazos Midstream Processing Expansion In Martin County

TEXAS, August 26 - August 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Brazos Midland Processing, LLC (“Brazos Midstream”) as a qualified project under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program. Brazos Midstream will open a new, 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) natural gas processing plant in Martin County that will create $185 million in capital investment.

“Texas energy fuels the American economy,” said Governor Abbott. “New investment in natural gas processing is essential to meet increasing energy demands. Brazos Midstream’s $185 million expansion in Martin County will more than double their natural gas processing capacity in the Midland Basin. Working with innovative industry leaders, we will continue to power growth across critical sectors for a stronger, more prosperous Texas.”

The Midland Basin is a vital component of the Permian Basin, where Brazos Midstream owns and operates an extensive natural gas gathering and processing footprint. The Permian Basin currently accounts for 25% of natural gas production in the 48 contiguous states.

“Brazos Midstream is excited to proceed with the construction of our new Sundance II facility, a 300 MMcf/d cryogenic gas processing facility in Martin County,” said Brazos Midstream CEO Brad Iles. “Once commissioned, this addition will increase our combined Midland Basin processing capacity to 500 MMcf/d. This investment provides mission-critical gas infrastructure and reliable takeaway capacity to energy producers, furthering our shared goal of energy dominance in the nation. We are grateful to Governor Abbott, along with the Stanton ISD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Jan McCown, and their hard-working teams, for supporting this project. With support from the state through incentive structures such as the JETI program, Brazos Midstream hopes to further leverage its existing large-scale energy infrastructure by building gas processing facilities located in Texas to drive additional job creation and economic growth.”

“Martin County and the Permian Basin are the backbone of America’s energy supply,” said Senator Kevin Sparks. “This new investment by Brazos Midstream not only strengthens our region’s role in powering the nation but also creates new opportunities for jobs and economic growth right here at home. I am proud to support projects that keep Texas leading the way in responsible energy production and ensure a brighter future for our communities.”

“The Permian Basin continues to demonstrate why it is the energy capital of the world,” said Representative Tom Craddick. “Brazos Midstream’s expansion in Martin County will bring new jobs, strengthen our local economy, and ensure that Texas remains a leader in providing energy for years to come. I am proud to see this investment right here in House District 82, where innovation and hard work continue to power Texas’ future.”

“Stanton ISD is pleased to partner with Brazos Midstream in expanding the community’s manufacturing base and thanks the Governor’s Office for its support,” said Superintendent Jan McCown. “The district looks forward to the project’s success and the economic benefits it will bring to all Stanton ISD taxpayers.”

View more information about brazosmidstream.com