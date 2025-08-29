Governor Abbott, THECB Announce Free College Application Week

TEXAS, August 29 - August 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) today announced Free College Application Week Oct. 13-19, 2025.

"Texas prioritizes opportunities for students to pursue the best education they need to succeed in high demand, good-paying jobs after graduation," said Governor Abbott. "During free college application week, Texans can apply to their preferred colleges or universities without application fees. By supporting our students today, we are investing in a stronger Texas tomorrow."

Free College Application Week is a statewide initiative that helps Texas residents apply to public colleges at no cost. Created by Senate Bill 2231 during the 89th Texas Legislative Session, all public colleges and universities in Texas are required to waive admission application fees for Texas residents who apply through ApplyTexas to undergraduate programs.

Alongside My Texas Future, ApplyTexas, and the Direct Admissions program, Free College Application Week provides one more tool to help students streamline their college search and make achieving their higher education goals more affordable.

“In addition to the cost savings, combined with other tools available to Texans for planning and achieving educational and career goals, free application week removes a barrier so more students can take their first step toward higher education,” said THECB Commissioner Wynn Rosser.

For this first year, Free College Application Week is October 13-19, 2025. Every year after that, it will be held the second full week of October (Monday-Sunday).

All Texas residents applying for undergraduate admission at Texas public institutions through ApplyTexas may participate. This includes first-time college students and transfer students. For details on residency status, see the Texas Residency Guidelines.

My Texas Future, a digital tool that connects Texans with resources and information about postsecondary opportunities, includes personalized interactive features to help prospective students identify interests and skills, explore careers and programs, plan for school, and navigate financial aid. Visitors can create accounts, save preferences, and request to speak to an advisor. My Texas Future also connects prospective students to ApplyTexas and the Direct Admissions program.

Users may begin an exploration of professional interests with a career quiz. With information about jobs that might fit their interests, users can compare hundreds of Texas-based careers by local demand, pay, required education, and related skills. They may also compare credential programs by average tuition, location, and salary after graduation.

Direct Admissions provides students with a list of participating Texas institutions where they can qualify for acceptance before they even begin the college application process. Students share their academic information, including class rank, grade point average, and SAT/ACT score, through their My Texas Future profile, and can receive their list as early as the end of their junior year.