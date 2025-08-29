Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Heavy Rain Threat

TEXAS, August 29 - August 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of heavy rain expected to impact the state through Labor Day weekend.

"Texas continues to closely monitor weather conditions for potential heavy rainfall across the state," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather. Texans are urged to have an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep loved ones and themselves safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system moving across the state over the Labor Day weekend brings the potential for heavy rainfall over a large area of Texas including West, North, Central, East, and Southeast Texas. Excessive rainfall may lead to hazardous travel conditions and flash flooding in some areas. Texans are urged to pay close attention to local forecast information.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas National Guard: Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capabilities to assist with rescues

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Package consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans are urged to proactively prepare by making an emergency plan, building a kit containing emergency supplies, and following instructions from local officials.

Texans can find severe weather safety tips online at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and access flood information at TexasFlood.org. All-hazards preparedness tips can be found at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.