Q4intelligence and NABIP Launch Exclusive Sales Training Partnership to Empower Benefits Professionals

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q4intelligence, a business education and sales training platform for insurance agencies, has joined forces with the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) to offer a powerful new professional development opportunity: access to Goose, Q4intelligence’s online community, and its flagship MORE System sales training program.

Explicitly designed for benefits professionals, this partnership gives NABIP members a clear roadmap for growing their insurance business by mastering a repeatable, value-driven sales process. They can explore the offer at nabiptraining.org. NABIP members and non-members are eligible to purchase the course; NABIP members receive a $100 discount on the six-month Goose membership with MORE Sales System training.

“Sales success is based on showing up with a plan and doing the work,” said Kevin Trokey, Founding Partner and Coach at Q4intelligence. “The MORE System gives producers the plan, tools, and support to stay consistent and effective.”

Goose and the MORE System provide tangible business-building results. With this new exclusive offering through NABIP, more people will have access to this critical training and career development system. As one agency leader shared:

“I didn’t know what others were doing to add value and invigorate stale client relationships. Now, with The MORE System, I’ve stabilized my business, brought in higher-value clients, and solved bigger problems for those I serve.”

The partnership aligns with NABIP CEO Jessica Brooks-Woods’ vision to elevate the professional journey of NABIP members. Creating a clear development path for professionals to build their business acumen is one of her key goals as CEO, especially in a rapidly changing industry. “We want members to grow in their careers, not just survive,” Brooks-Woods said. “Programs like this give them a way to do exactly that.”

She also added, “This partnership reflects our commitment to professional excellence. We are excited to bring our members a training program that speaks directly to their needs and supports them in building thriving, sustainable businesses.”

With this program, NABIP members will receive:

1. Full access to the MORE System, Q4intelligence’s consultative sales framework

2. An online learning path with tools and templates that reinforce every step

3. Access to Goose, a community platform with peer accountability and coaching resources

4. A foundation for building stronger client relationships and greater long-term value



About Q4intelligence

Q4intelligence is the leading business coaching and training company exclusively for employee benefits insurance agencies and professionals to strengthen their sales, marketing, and leadership practices. Through its Goose platform and signature MORE Sales System, Q4intelligence trains and equips professionals with practical tools and community support to drive growth and make a greater client impact. Visit q4intel.com.

About NABIP

The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals through more than 150 chapters across America. Learn more at nabip.org.

