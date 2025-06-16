Q4intelligence Partners with freshbenies to Offer an Employee Benefit that Cuts Healthcare Costs and Confusion

The freshbenies logo

Collaboration aims to educate employee benefit brokers about smarter healthcare strategies and support tools.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q4intelligence, a leader in professional growth and business consulting for employee benefits agencies, proudly announces its Friendor relationship with freshbenies, a standout benefits provider who curates premier cost containment tools into one platform and partners with brokers to deliver the right mix for their fully-insured and self-insured clients.

The term Friendors describes the relationships Q4i helps facilitate when they bring select solution providers into Goose, the all-in-one platform for growing an employee benefits business. The aim is for the Friendor to engage as a community member and receive enhanced exposure to agencies seeking solution partners. The Friendor engagements create an environment that allows for symbiotic relationships to grow organically between member agencies and vendors.

“Our partnership with freshbenies represents another step forward in our mission to help agencies grow their businesses with strategic solution providers,” said Wendy Keneipp, Partner at Q4i. “They make it easier for agencies to offer a meaningful, cost-effective benefits experience that helps employers and employees alike cut through the complexity.”

freshbenies strategically partners with agencies as a single vendor with robust advocacy navigation, four levels of diverse telehealth solutions, unmatched access to mental health visits, and a high-touch experience that supports employees through the confusion of navigating healthcare needs and benefits.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Q4i and support their agency partners in delivering benefits that employees actually understand and use,” said Reid Rasmussen, CEO and Co-Founder of freshbenies. “We believe that simplifying access to care and support should be the norm, not the exception, and we’re here to help agencies lead that change.”

To learn more about these companies and how they can benefit your agency, visit Q4intelligence at Q4intel.com or freshbenies at freshbenies.com.



About Q4intelligence:

Q4intelligence is a business and marketing consulting firm empowering employee benefits insurance agencies to build sustainable, growth-driven organizations. Through Goose, its business education and community platform, and The MORE System, its proven sales and service process, Q4intelligence helps agencies put strategic planning, operational discipline, and accountability into action—turning potential into performance.



About freshbenies:

freshbenies curates premier cost containment tools into one platform – and partners with brokers to deliver the right mix for their fully- and self-insured clients. Their most popular benefits include concierge-level advocacy navigation and $0 in visit fees for behavioral, primary care, and physical therapy telehealth. Founded in 2009, freshbenies is a proven benefit expert committed to helping employees understand and use their services to drive real results in lowered out of pocket costs and bottom-line savings.



