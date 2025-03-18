Q4intelligence Announces New Friendor Relationship with Broker Integration Strategies

Logo for Broker Integration Strategies

Collaboration aims to streamline business processes and support growth for employee benefits agencies.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q4intelligence, a leader in professional growth and business consulting for employee benefits agencies, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with Broker Integration Strategies, an industry expert helping brokers streamline their business with the benefits administration platform Employee Navigator.

The term Friendors describes the relationships Q4i helps facilitate when they bring select solution providers into Goose, the all-in-one platform for growing an employee benefits business. The aim is for the Friendor to engage as a community member and receive enhanced exposure to agencies seeking solution partners. The Friendor engagements create an environment that allows for symbiotic relationships to grow organically between member agencies and vendors.

“Our partnership with Broker Integration Strategies represents another step forward in our mission to help agencies operate smarter and more efficiently,” said Wendy Keneipp, Partner at Q4i. “Their expertise in managing the installation of benefits administration portals for multiple clients is critical to having organized agency operations.”

Broker Integration Strategies specializes in helping agencies maximize the benefits of using Employee Navigator to manage their group benefits accounts. By working with a specialized solution provider, agencies can increase their internal productivity, reduce inefficiencies, and create scalable growth opportunities.

“We are excited to join forces with Q4i, an organization that shares our passion for empowering agencies to achieve their full potential,” said Molly Cullen, Owner of Broker Integration Strategies. “Setting up a company portal from scratch on Employee Navigator, or transitioning from Ease, requires time, precision, and expertise. While the platform is user-friendly, each company has unique needs that require attention to detail, and we provide that for each installation.”

To learn more about these companies and how they can benefit your agency, visit Q4intelligence at Q4intel.com or Broker Integration Strategies at BrokerIntegration.com.

About Q4i:

Q4i is a business consulting and professional growth organization dedicated to helping employee benefits agencies and professionals achieve sustainable results. Through industry-specific courses, resources, and a dynamic online community, Q4i equips agencies with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

About Broker Integration Strategies:

Broker Integration Strategies specializes in helping brokers and HR professionals maximize the efficiency of Employee Navigator through expert consulting, personalized training, seamless company setup, and integration support. Whether you need guidance on implementation, automation, or system optimization, our team ensures a smooth and effective experience.



Friendor Contact:

Molly Cullen

(480) 356-9512

molly@brokerintegration.com

