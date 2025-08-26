Humor as Healing in a Hippopotamus-Sized Dose, Chapbook Offers Inspiration

The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times

Vincent J. Tomeo’s The Usefulness of Hippopotamus Brings Laughter and Light to the 2025 Manila International Book Fair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world shaken by uncertainty, award-winning poet Vincent J. Tomeo reminds readers of the restorative power of laughter with his newest release, The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times . This delightfully quirky and heartfelt collection celebrates humor as a vital form of healing during hardship—especially in times as trying as the COVID-19 pandemic.Written while the author was battling bladder cancer, The Usefulness of Hippopotamus is both a personal journey and a poetic embrace of absurdity, joy, and resilience. Tomeo chose laughter over despair and creativity over isolation, weaving his recovery into every line. The result is a chapbook brimming with wit, whimsy, and wonder—reminding readers that even in the darkest seasons, there is light to be found in the everyday and the unexpected.A two-time Pushcart Prize nominee and prolific voice in American poetry, Tomeo has published over 1,000 poems and essays, delivered nearly 150 public readings, and earned more than 100 literary awards. His previous book, My Cemetery Friends, was widely praised for its depth and humanity. With The Usefulness of Hippopotamus, Tomeo brings the same sincerity to humor—proving that the ability to laugh is just as vital as the ability to reflect.The book will be featured at the 2025 Manila International Book Fair, September 10–14, at the SMX Convention Center Manila, as the cover title of The Olympus Quill Magazine.The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times is available now on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores. Join the journey—read, smile, and heal. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.