Win Copies of 'Gods of Rock N Roll' on Vinyl and The Morrison Project Deluxe Edition  via TLG|ZOID 

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLG|ZOID formed in 2024 with the mission of being the home of real rock and metal. Where the music counts more than the business. Where the artists are allowed to create and release music the way they want it. The label did just that when it signed Billy Morrison.The Morrison Project perfectly captures the essence of the label. The record's 12 songs cross multiple subgenres and that's what the label loves about it. The album delivered the smash hit "Crack Cocaine" that reached #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and #2 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. The collaboration of Billy, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens delivered a old school hard rock song that was an instant classic. The label also released 500 limited-edition double A side vinyl of "Gods of Rock N Roll" (a Top Ten Mediabase and Billboard hit) that saw Billy, Ozzy and Steve do it again but this time in an epic ballad that features a 57 piece orchestra and a beautiful score by Fred Coury.To celebrate this amazing start to the label and as way to say thank you to all those that have supported TLG|ZOID so far, we are giving one supporter the chance to win copies of the Limited Edition 12" gold double-A side vinyl featuring both "Gods of Rock N Roll" and the "Gods of Rock N Roll Stripped Mix" and The Morrison Project Deluxe Edition .For your chance to win, visit TLG|ZOID's Facebook page, follow, like the post and comment why you should win the prize.Billy Morrison, the British guitarist, singer, and songwriter is primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens. His recent collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens, “Crack Cocaine,” soared to #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, further solidifying his place as a powerhouse in the rock world. The Morrison Project is a testament to his collaborative spirit and fearless commitment to creating boundary-breaking music that unites artists and genres in bold, unexpected ways.TLG | ZOID, backed by the distribution prowess of Virgin Music Group, boasts a stellar track record of releasing music from both beloved fan-favorites and critically acclaimed artists. This visionary partnership positions TLG | ZOID as a frontrunner in integrating artist-centric initiatives and fan engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.