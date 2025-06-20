Stripping the Pistol Release New Single 'Sunshine in the Rain' with Lyric Video via TLG|ZOID

Legendary Producer Roy Thomas Baker Praised the Track as “Audacious” and Reminiscent of the Greats

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago’s own Stripping the Pistol have unveiled their new single, “Sunshine in the Rain,” out now via TLG|ZOID and distributed by Virgin Music Group. The emotionally resonant track is accompanied by a lyric video and marks the band’s fifth single, continuing their tradition of rule-breaking, straight-in-your-face rock 'n' roll.In a remarkable endorsement, the late Roy Thomas Baker—iconic producer behind Queen, The Cars, and Journey—was an outspoken fan of the song. He compared it to “music the greats made in the 1970s,” noting that while it’s not retro in sound, “it’s audacious enough to try and reach those heights.”The band shares:"In a bleak world people often don’t see the sunshine through the rain. For many music can provide the sunshine. We believe this song can do that for some of those listeners. While it has a feel of a ballad, we weave in some heavy elements. The ying and yang works. The dual vocals represent the two extremes of life. We believe this is a special song the like of which isn’t heard today. The late great Roy Thomas Baker who produced all the amazing Queen records was a huge fan of the song. He claimed it sounded like music the greats made in the 1970s. Not that it is a 1970s inspired track, but that it is audacious enough to try and reach those heights."This band is about straight-in-your-face rock n’ roll. Stripping the Pistol formed with the intention of breaking the rules. The Chicago band blends aggression with melody. The seamless interplay of the dueling vocalists is balanced by the precision, power, and energy of the music.WATCH the Lyric Video for "Sunshine in the Rain" now and stream the single on all digital platforms HERE

