Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Present 'Gods of Rock N Roll - Stripped'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozzy like you never heard him before!Billy stripped the instrumentation back and let Ozzy's voice shine. Accompanied by Fred Coury's beautiful orchestration performed by a 57 piece Orchestra and an acoustic guitar solo by Steve Stevens this song is EPIC!Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne released a stripped-down version of their epic track “Gods of Rock N Roll” on July 1st across all streaming platforms, with a special vinyl limited edition double A side that features both versions of the song available July 4th via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group.Earlier this year, the powerful orchestral version became a Top 10 Rock Radio hit, and now fans will experience the song in a whole new light with a stripped-down version that showcases Ozzy like never before.Produced and reworked by Billy Morrison, this version removes the guitars and drums, and adds a bass track from Chris Chaney, allowing Ozzy’s unmistakable vocals to take center stage. The track features Fred Coury’s masterful orchestration and a hauntingly beautiful acoustic guitar solo by Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), bringing new emotional depth to the already iconic song.Available on all streaming platforms and on the limited-edition double A side vinyl.Billy Morrison, the British guitarist, singer, and songwriter is primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens. His recent collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens, “Crack Cocaine,” soared to #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, further solidifying his place as a powerhouse in the rock world. The Morrison Project is a testament to his collaborative spirit and fearless commitment to creating boundary-breaking music that unites artists and genres in bold, unexpected ways.

