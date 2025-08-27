SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with OwnersBox to Fuel Expansion and Strategic DFS Initiatives with Major Brands

SCCG Partners with OwnersBox

" — Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory services for the gambling and sports entertainment sectors, has announced a strategic partnership with OwnersBox, an emerging DFS operator, redefining the fantasy sports experience through unique gameplay and vibrant fan engagement.

OwnersBox offers a differentiated fantasy sports experience, combining strategy and excitement through its three (soon to be four) unique game modes—Player Picks, Salary Cap, and Lightning Lineups, a fast-paced format designed to energize casual and competitive fans alike. As the platform continues to expand its reach, SCCG will help unlock new opportunities across key markets and verticals.

Through this partnership, SCCG will provide OwnersBox with a broad range of advisory services designed to support the company’s continued growth and market expansion. These services include introducing strategic partners for user acquisition, engagement, and retention; identifying potential M&A and capital raise opportunities, and assisting in the evaluation of new jurisdictions. SCCG will also work with OwnersBox to identify potential client partnerships across the broader gaming and entertainment landscape.

“OwnersBox is approaching the fantasy sports market from a unique angle that combines exciting gaming and brand promotional integrations. The collaboration between Drew Brees, Kroger Play and OwnersBox is one we are excited to be working with” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “We’re excited to bring our global network and expertise to the table to help accelerate their growth and strategic vision.”

“As a company born from sports and culture, we know momentum matters. This partnership gives us the fuel to move faster, smarter, and with even more intent.” – Brian Kipp

About OwnersBox

OwnersBox is an innovative daily fantasy sports company on a mission to energize fans through community and competition. The platform offers a dynamic suite of fantasy sports contests, including Player Picks, Salary Cap with SuperFlex, and Lightning Lineups, creating a fun, fast, and strategic environment for players of all levels. With a passion for delivering best-in-class gameplay, OwnersBox is reimagining the future of fantasy sports.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. Learn More

