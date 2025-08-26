Poet Vincent J. Tomeo Brings Life and Reflection to the Cemetery in New Book My Cemetery Friends

My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York

Offers a Poignant Celebration of Humanity and Connection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned poet and author Vincent J. Tomeo presents a unique and moving literary work with My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York, a contemplative exploration of life, memory, and unexpected connection. The book will be featured at the Manila International Book Fair 2025, taking place from September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.My Cemetery Friends is not just about loss—it is about discovery. Through quiet walks among gravestones, Tomeo finds stories, encounters, and reflections that speak to the universal human experience. As readers join him on these strolls through a cemetery transformed into a “living museum,” they meet characters past and present, known and unnamed, who collectively honor the sacredness of memory and the surprising beauty of everyday connection.Celebrated by both the Pacific Book Review and US Review of Books, the work has been praised for its emotional depth, vivid imagery, and the comforting, thought-provoking way it brings life and death into harmonious conversation. Tomeo’s writing is both meditative and celebratory, drawing readers into a deeper appreciation of heritage, history, and hope.Tomeo, a widely published poet and international speaker, continues to impact audiences with his signature blend of reflection, compassion, and literary insight.My Cemetery Friends is available now on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores. Readers attending the Manila International Book Fair 2025 will have the opportunity to explore this remarkable work as part of the event’s literary showcase. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

