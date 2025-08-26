Lisa Stewart Announces New Single 'The Man You Are Today (feat. Tommy Emmanuel);' Set For 8/29/2025 Release

Lisa Stewart - “The Man You Are Today” Single Cover Art Photo Credit: Michael Gomez Lisa Stewart With Rodney Crowell Lisa Stewart with Tommy Emmanuel; Photo Credit Lisa Stewart Lisa Stewart, Rodney Crowell, Kevin McKendree, Tommy Emmanuel; Photo Credit: Lisa Stewart Lisa Stewart Sitting on a patio chair; Photo Credit: Lisa Stewart

The New single was co-written by Rodney Crowell and Tommy Emmanuel and features Emmanuel on guitar. It is being released by Qualified Records.

Lisa’s a throwback to the days when Jazz divas ruled.” — Rodney Crowell

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Lisa Stewart will release her highly-anticipated new single, “The Man You Are Today,” a playful ballad she co-wrote with Grammy-winning artist Rodney Crowell and internationally celebrated guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with production by Grammy-winning pianist/producer Kevin McKendree and Stewart herself. The track, set for release on August 29, 2025 by Qualified Records, highlights Stewart’s signature warmth and emotional depth, paired with world-class musicianship.“The Man You Are Today,” delivered through Stewart’s soulful voice and enriched by Emmanuel’s masterful guitar work, has a timeless, instant-classic feel to it with a playful melody and lyric reminiscent, yet never a facsimile of, hits from the likes of Cole Porter or Duke Ellington.“Lisa’s a throwback to the days when Jazz divas ruled,” says Rodney Crowell. “Rosemary Clooney meets Sarah Vaughn isn’t a stretch.”On working with her collaborators, Lisa muses, “I’m deeply grateful for the chance to create music with heroes of mine and to weave my voice into the song we crafted.”Tommy Emmanuel -- recognized globally for his title of Certified Guitar Player (CGP), one of the few bestowed the honor by the original CGP, Chet Atkins -- contributes both as a co-writer and as a featured performer on the track. His intricate guitar arrangements create a luminous backdrop for Stewart’s evocative vocals, weaving together an intimate yet expansive sonic experience. Bassist Casey Abrams and drummer Chester Thompson join Emmanuel to form the ensemble backing the incomparable Stewart on the track.“Lisa is a very talented artist,” says Tommy Emmanuel. “She has a great feeling and clever writing; She had me at ‘hello’.”“The Man You Are Today” will be available on all major streaming platforms and digital retailers on August 29, 2025.“Sultry, slinky and sexy, ‘The Man You Are Today’ transports you to a jazzy blues club, lights down low, with Lisa Stewart in the smoky spotlight," says award-winning music critic Neil Pond. "(She gives) a lush ’n’ lusty, wink-wink nod to a lucky fellow who had the benefit of training under her romantic tutelage. With super-cool-cat trio vibes from guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, upright bassist Casey Abrams and drummer Chester Thompson, It’s a charmer. Are you listening, Grammy voters? You should be!”You Can Conncect with Lisa Stewart on social media at Instagram and Facebook

