Family Secrets, Cold Clues, and One Final Revelation in What Mom & Dad Never Told Us

What Mom & Dad Never Told Us by Mic Lowther

Mic Lowther’s Gripping Trilogy Concludes in Book Which Will be Displayed at The 2025 Manila International Book Fair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mic Lowther’s critically praised Moorhouse Trilogy comes to a riveting close with the release of What Mom & Dad Never Told Us. The final installment will be featured at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair 2025, held September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.In this mystery-laced family drama, Caroline, David, and Juliana Moorhouse—now in their 50s—are still haunted by the murky circumstances of their mother’s supposed death and the unsolved mysteries their father left behind. A decade after his passing, they uncover a 146-page unfinished manuscript, cryptic documents, and the strange business dealings that followed the sale of their family empire. Are these simply distractions—or deliberate keys to long-buried truths?What follows is a deeply layered, slow-burning investigation through fragmented memories, cryptic evidence, and emotional revelations. Lowther weaves a narrative that is as much about mystery as it is about family, healing, and the generational echoes of secrets kept too long.As the Moorhouse siblings inch closer to the truth, readers are taken on a thrilling, heartfelt journey that probes the legacy of family, the pain of unanswered questions, and the redemptive power of discovery.What Mom & Dad Never Told Us is available on Amazon and all major online bookstores. This book, along with Mic Lowther’s other works, will be displayed at the Manila International Book Fair 2025 this coming September 10-14. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

