VI Marketing and Branding Named Agency of Record for Not Your Average Joe, a Coffee Brand Brewing Inclusion and Impact

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI), an award-winning agency known for purpose-driven campaigns and culture-shifting creative, is proud to announce that it has been selected as the agency of record for Not Your Average Joe (NYAJ), the award-winning nonprofit that employs over 150 students and adults with disabilities in an inclusive coffee shop environment.NYAJ's mission is to inspire and uplift by involving students and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in the creation of its coffee. Through this unique model, the brand delivers both high-quality coffee and a joyful, welcoming experience that reflects its values of encouragement and belonging.VI will design an integrated strategy to elevate NYAJ through brand consultation and strategic activations across digital, social and earned media—focused on building awareness and driving national visibility.“Not Your Average Joe is a brand built on values that matter — dignity, inclusion and great coffee,” said Tim Berney, CEO of VI Marketing and Branding. “We’re proud to support their mission and help bring broader visibility to the impact they’re making every day.”From messaging to digital strategy and promotion, VI’s work will position NYAJ as a category-disruptor in coffee, social enterprise and inclusive employment.“When Not Your Average Joe merged with Stella Nova, we knew we needed the right partner to unite two very different brands. After meeting VI’s team and leadership, we were confident they could bring cohesion to our story, amplify our presence in coffee and nonprofit spaces, and most importantly, dream big with us to make the world more accepting, and exceptional, for people of all abilities.” said Tim Herbel, founder and executive director of Not Your Average Joe.This partnership deepens VI’s work in the food and beverage space and underscores its commitment to amplifying mission-driven organizations through bold creative and values-first strategy.For more information on VI Marketing and Branding, visit https://www.vimarketingandbranding.com/ To learn more about Not Your Average Joe, its mission, or to find a location near you, visit nyaj.coffee, or follow along on social media.About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is an integrated marketing agency, headquartered in Oklahoma City, that's known for creating behavior-changing campaigns that deliver record-breaking ROI. With deep expertise in public health, tourism and mission-driven storytelling, VI has earned national recognition for its creative and data-informed approach to storytelling.About Not Your Average JoeNot Your Average Joe is more than a coffee brand — it’s a movement toward inclusion, purpose and community. Its mission is to inspire others by including students and adults with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities in the creation of exceptional coffee, served in an encouraging and joyful atmosphere. With every cup, Not Your Average Joy brews connection and makes room at the table for everyone.

