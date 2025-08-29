'The Unlikely Redemption of the Thief Sydney Bridgewater' to Be Showcased at the 2025 Manila International Book Fair

The Unlikely Redemption of the Thief Sydney Bridgewater by Mic Lowther

Mic Lowther’s High-Stakes Thriller Returns at the 2025 Manila International Book Fair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International intrigue, stolen fortunes, and an unexpected path to redemption unfold in Mic Lowther’s gripping second installment of The Moorhouse Trilogy, The Unlikely Redemption of the Thief Sydney Bridgewater . This acclaimed crime thriller will be showcased at the Manila International Book Fair 2025, taking place September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.Sydney Bridgewater has embezzled $21 million from five employers over nearly three decades. Despite evading capture and remorse, Sydney fears her time is running out. Enter Quentin the Quintessential, her enigmatic attorney, who agrees to help—on the condition that Sydney embarks on a personal and moral three-step plan for redemption: help herself, help a friend, and help a stranger.From luxury heists at Milan Fashion Week to high-stakes poker games in Mississippi and cybercrime in London, Sydney’s journey is one of clever reinvention, adrenaline-pumping action, and heart-stopping consequences. Through it all, she leaves a trail of transformation, mystery, and a final act that stuns everyone in a shocking plot twist.Author Mic Lowther delivers a compelling tale of reinvention, justice, and the thin line between genius and criminal. Known for his immersive narratives and richly drawn characters, Lowther continues to captivate with global settings and cinematic flair.The Unlikely Redemption of the Thief Sydney Bridgewater is available now on Amazon and other leading online digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

