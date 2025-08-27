Kaloop Launches Flexible CAM Marketplace with Free Software for Associations

CAM support is available by the hour Kaloop

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaloop now offers community associations licensed CAM support by the hour along with task management software, helping reduce administrative burden without requiring full-service contracts.

Kaloop, a Sarasota-based community association platform, is designed for HOAs, condo associations, cooperatives, and mobile home parks that want to stay self-managed. Boards can access licensed CAMs starting at just one hour per week and use the platform’s task management tools at no cost.

Boards and managers can assign tasks, upload documents, set due dates, track progress, log decisions, and communicate in one place. The platform also includes AI tools tailored for boards and a public-facing community website.

"Kaloop was built for self-managed associations that want to stay independent but still need licensed CAM support and dependable tools," said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer. "We give boards the flexibility to bring in professional help when needed and handle everything else through our software."

Kaloop also offers optional administrative support services, including architectural approvals, violation tracking, association letters, buyer application processing, vendor RFP coordination, and meeting preparation. All services are modular and available as needed.

“Our platform supports part-time boards, full-time CAMs, and everything in between,” said Heidi Hensell, Director of Operations. “Whether a board needs help processing buyer applications or tracking violations, they can manage it all without hiring a full-service management company.”

By centralizing operations, Kaloop helps communities improve documentation, compliance, and communication. The system is particularly useful for boards looking to reduce manual processes and avoid costly management contracts.

Kaloop is currently available across Florida. Associations and CAMs can request a free demo at kaloop.com/demo.

About Public Products

Founded in 2021, Public Products is Southwest Florida’s business incubator and software development company. Based in Sarasota, it builds scalable ventures in technology, consumer products, and financial services. Portfolio companies include Utilasoft, Kaloop, Budget Banking, Dusted and SpicePackers, the Business & Belly Laughs podcast, RenderReal, and others. Learn more at www.publicproducts.com.

