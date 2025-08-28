Lake.com Partners with Uplisting to Transform Vacation Rental Management

Lake.com and Uplisting Partnership Announcement Lake.com logo, lakeside vacation rental platform

Connecting Lake.com with Uplisting helps property managers simplify daily operations while growing their businesses.” — David Ciccarelli

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, the premier marketplace for lakefront vacation rentals , is excited to announce a strategic integration with Uplisting , a leading property management platform now powered by AirDNA. This partnership delivers a powerful all-in-one solution for vacation rental managers, combining Lake.com’s discovery-driven booking marketplace with Uplisting’s advanced channel management, automation, and analytics tools.Integration Highlights:• Streamlined Property Management – Centralized control of listings, pricing, and availability across Lake.com, Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, and more.• Enhanced Guest Satisfaction – Automated messaging, check-in instructions, and cleaning schedules ensure smooth stays and proactive communication.• Increased Revenue Opportunities – Access Lake.com’s exclusive audience of lake house, cabin, cottage, and beach house travelers, with properties showcased on travel guides of 1,400+ lakes and 4,000+ national and state parks.• Data-Driven Growth – Robust reporting and analytics give managers actionable insights to optimize operations and profitability.“This partnership empowers our hosts to save time, increase bookings, and deliver exceptional guest experiences,” said David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com. “By connecting Lake.com with Uplisting, we’re helping property managers simplify daily operations while growing their businesses.”Easy Setup in Minutes• Log in to Lake.com, switch to Host view, and go to “Integrations.”• Select Uplisting, click “Connect,” and approve the data sync.• Enter your Uplisting API key (found in Uplisting > Settings > Uplisting API).• Verify that listing details and calendars match across platforms.Property data, calendars, reservations, guest details, and even messages sync automatically, ensuring accuracy and eliminating double bookings.A Partnership Built for ScaleUplisting, acquired by AirDNA in 2023, has rapidly scaled—managing hundreds of millions in bookings annually—and continues to invest in engineering, analytics, and customer support. Recent platform upgrades include a new benchmarking tool, helping managers measure performance against market trends.About Lake.comLake was founded by a husband-and-wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Since its launch, Lake has been dedicated to offering cabins, cottages, and vacation homes along the shores of picturesque lakes across North America and Europe. Using advanced tools and features, Lake is building the next-generation platform for outdoor travel. For more information, please visit https://www.lake.com About UplistingUplisting is a top-rated vacation rental property management system and channel manager, providing real-time sync, automation, and powerful reporting tools for hosts and property managers worldwide.

