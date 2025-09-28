Lake.com Teams Up with Hostfully to Support Growth of Vacation Rental Businesses

Lake.com + Hostfully pictured with a lakeside cabin Lake.com logo, lakeside vacation rental platform

Lake.com and Hostfully launch new integration so vacation rental managers can sync listings, pricing, and guest ops all in one place.

We’ve exhibited beside Hostfully at VRWS, referring attendees to each other’s booths. It was only natural to formalize our relationship with a deep integration between our platforms.” — David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, the premier marketplace for near-the-water vacation rentals, and Hostfully , an award-winning property management platform, today announced a new integration that streamlines how property managers connect with outdoor travelers. The partnership gives hosts a simple, automated way to list and manage their properties on Lake.com, reaching millions of lake and waterfront vacation seekers.The integration allows property managers to use Hostfully as their central property management system (PMS) while instantly distributing their listings to Lake.com. From a single dashboard, managers can update availability, pricing, and guest communications, ensuring a consistent and high-quality booking experience.Integration Highlights:Centralized Management – Sync listings, calendars, and reservations across Lake.com, Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, and more to prevent double bookings.Expanded Reach – Access Lake.com’s exclusive audience of lakehouse, cabin, cottage, and beach house travelers, with properties showcased on travel guides of 1,400+ lakes and 4,000+ national and state parks Automation & Efficiency – Automate guest messaging, cleaning schedules, payment processing, and reservation confirmations to reduce repetitive tasks.Enhanced Reporting – Monitor occupancy, revenue, and guest feedback directly in Hostfully to refine pricing and optimize performance.Seamless Guest Experience – Provide guests with timely communications and easy access to stay information, improving satisfaction and reviews.David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake Inc., shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We’ve exhibited beside Hostfully for the past two years at the Vacation Rental World Summit. By referring attendees to each other’s booths, it was only natural to formalize our relationship with a deep integration between our platforms. This partnership gives property managers powerful automation and premium exposure to travelers planning their next waterfront getaway."Margot Schmorak, CEO of Hostfully, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Lake.com and bring our innovative solutions to their community of property owners. Together, we’re making vacation rental management more efficient and enjoyable, while also promoting sustainable practices within the industry."Connecting Lake.com and Hostfully is simple:1) Log in or sign up for a free Lake.com account.2) Switch to the Host view and navigate to the “Connections” menu.3) Select Hostfully and click “Connect.”4) Log into Hostfully, grant access, and begin managing Lake.com as a booking channel from your Hostfully dashboard.5) Verify synchronized property data and calendars—listing information updates within 30 seconds and pricing/availability syncs within five minutes.Hostfully’s award-winning platform, now integrated with Lake.com, offers property managers the ability to automate and streamline their operations, while also delivering personalized and memorable guest experiences. This integration is a key step in Lake.com’s mission to empower property owners and enhance the vacation experience for travelers around the world.To learn more, visit:About Lake.comLake was founded by a husband-and-wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Since its launch, Lake has been dedicated to offering thousands of cabins, cottages, and vacation homes along the shores of picturesque lakes across North America and Europe. Using advanced tools and features, Lake is building the next-generation platform for outdoor travel. For more information, please visit https://www.lake.com About HostfullyFounded in 2015, Hostfully is a leading vacation rental management software provider, offering tools that automate operations, enhance guest experiences, and promote sustainable practices. With a global presence in 82 countries and management of over 38,000 properties, Hostfully is a trusted partner for property managers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hostfully.com

