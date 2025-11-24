Lake.com and Lodgify Partner to Elevate Vacation Rental Management with Seamless Technology Integration

Lake.com and Lodgify partner to bring lakefront vacation rentals to families. Lake.com logo, lakeside vacation rental platform

Lake.com and Lodgify partner to help property managers with vacation rentals on lakes market themselves to families vacationing in the great outdoors.

This partnership with Lodgify allows property managers to manage their businesses with unprecedented ease while reaching an audience specifically seeking lakefront escapes.” — David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, the premier marketplace for lakefront vacation rentals, has announced a strategic partnership with Lodgify , the globally acclaimed provider of vacation rental software. This integration brings together Lake.com’s niche audience of waterfront travelers and Lodgify’s advanced property management tools, setting a new standard for operational efficiency, direct bookings, and guest satisfaction.Integration Highlights:Seamless Integration of Advanced Management Tools – Lake.com enhances operational efficiency by connecting with Lodgify’s sophisticated software for centralized booking and operations management.Expanded Reach – Access Lake.com’s audience of lake house , cabin, cottage, and beach house travelers, with properties showcased on travel guides of 1,400+ lakes and 4,000+ national and state parks. Improved Guest Experience and Increased Bookings – Innovative service solutions ensure accurate listings, fewer overbookings, and consistent communication.Data-Driven Insights for Strategic Growth – Detailed analytics empower property managers to optimize profitability and guest relations.“This partnership with Lodgify allows property managers to manage their businesses with unprecedented ease while reaching an audience specifically seeking lakefront escapes,” said David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com. “It’s a win-win for both hosts and guests.”How to Connect Lake.com and Lodgify:1) Log in to Lake.com, switch to Host view, and navigate to “Integrations.”2) Select Lodgify, click “Connect,” and approve data synchronization.3) Enter your Lodgify API key (found in Lodgify > Settings > Lodgify API).4) Verify that listing details and calendars match across both platforms.Listings typically sync within 30 seconds, and calendar updates occur within five minutes.For more information, read this tutorial on how to connect Lake.com and Lodgify:About LodgifyFounded in 2012 in Barcelona, Lodgify empowers vacation rental owners and managers to create mobile-friendly websites with “Book Now” functionality, manage reservations, and synchronize listings across major booking channels—all with transparent, flexible pricing and no hidden fees.About Lake.comLake was founded by a husband-and-wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Since its launch, Lake has been dedicated to offering more than 40,000 cabins, cottages, and vacation homes along the shores of picturesque lakes across North America and Europe. Using advanced tools and features, Lake is building the next-generation platform for outdoor travel. For more information, please visit https://www.lake.com

