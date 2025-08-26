Mic Lowther’s Seventeen Parcels Unpacks a Cross-Country Mystery at the Manila International Book Fair 2025

Seventeen Parcels by Mic Lowther

A Suspenseful Treasure Hunt Ignites Legacy, Family Secrets, and Adventure Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seventeen Parcels , the first book in The Moorhouse Trilogy by author Mic Lowther, takes readers on a gripping, unconventional treasure hunt across the American landscape—and it’s heading to the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) 2025. The highly anticipated event will take place from September 10–14, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center Manila.In Seventeen Parcels, a wealthy man’s final wish sets his three adult children on a journey to uncover 17 mysterious packages scattered across 17 U.S. states. Bound by secrecy, inheritance, and a strict set of rules, the siblings must locate and open each parcel in sequence—only after all have been found. The result is a suspense-filled odyssey of family dynamics, hidden motives, and long-kept secrets, with readers piecing together the clues as the heirs do.Mic Lowther, a seasoned systems analyst and avid adventurer, brings a unique voice to the genre with decades of storytelling and lived experience. Having spent 35 years in Alaska and backpacked over 5,000 miles in 19 U.S. states, Lowther’s writing blends technical detail with literary depth.Readers attending the Manila International Book Fair can discover Seventeen Parcels alongside other global titles, offering a fresh take on family, mystery, and the thrill of the unknown.Seventeen Parcels is available on Amazon and other leading online digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

