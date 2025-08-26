Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center Improving Patients’ Overall Health in Northern Michigan with Prescribe FIT

Great Lakes Orthopedic Center + Prescribe FIT Prescribe FIT PACE Mobile App

Through Prescribe FIT, GLOC empowers patients to reduce MSK pain, boost mobility, and achieve lasting health beyond the clinic walls.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center (GLOC) is furthering its commitment to improving patient wellness throughout northern Michigan with an innovative new service they’re offering called Prescribe FIT. This virtual lifestyle health coaching program empowers patients to achieve improved mobility and reduced musculoskeletal (MSK) pain by addressing the root causes of their orthopedic issues.

GLOC is dedicated to helping patients return to an active, pain-free lifestyle by offering expert guidance, education, and support tailored to each individual’s goals. Through the Prescribe FIT program, GLOC is able to align its medical expertise with patients’ personal health aspirations to help them manage their wellness journey.

Kevin Hansen, a patient under the care of Dr. Joshua T. Anderson, shares his transformational experience:

“I am writing to share my heartfelt gratitude for my involvement regarding Prescribe FIT. Dr. Anderson prescribed me the program as he recognized the need for significant weight loss. I need a revision on a knee that had already been revised in 2016. The pain I was experiencing was exacerbated by my weight. I like to think that I am a proud man and didn’t need any help. Boy was I wrong. I reluctantly signed up and was assigned to my health coach. She has been a great partner in my efforts to get to a weight that allows for my surgery. Not only has she provided support and encouragement, but she’s offered so much more. She regularly sends me resources, including recipes, exercise recommendations, and words of encouragement. I look forward to our weekly conversation, and I feel a nice connection to her and the program.”

Patients at Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center have seen life-changing results through Prescribe FIT. One patient experienced a 7-point reduction in pain on a 10-point scale, dramatically improving their daily comfort. Another reported a 5-point increase in mobility, allowing them to return to activities they once loved. Remarkably, a third patient achieved a weight loss of over 50 pounds, equating to nearly 20% of their body weight—an improvement that has significantly reduced joint strain and enhanced surgical outcomes.

Irene Goddard, another patient, credits Prescribe FIT for helping her prepare for surgery:

“I went to Dr. Anderson because I was in pain and needed a double hip replacement. Thanks to the program, I have lost over 11% of my starting body weight and have reduced a lot of my MSK pain.”

GLOC offers an extensive range of orthopedic services, from total joint replacement to sports medicine. Their highly skilled team of specialists focuses on providing exceptional care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. With the addition of Prescribe FIT, they are now extending care beyond the clinic to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients.

“Our mission is to restore mobility and relieve pain for our patients,” said Dr. Anderson. “Through Prescribe FIT, we’re empowering our patients to take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle, making their recovery smoother and more effective.”

Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center continues to lead the way in orthopedic care across Northern Michigan. By integrating Prescribe FIT into their comprehensive approach, they are delivering lasting improvements to their patients’ health and well-being.

For more information about Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center’s Prescribe FIT program, visit https://gogloc.com/

