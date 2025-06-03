Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Improves Pain and Mobility with the Prescribe FIT Conservative Treatment

Prescribe FIT PACE Mobile App for Orthopedic Patients At-Home Health Coaching and Personalized Orthopedic Wellness Program

After less than two weeks in the Prescribe FIT program, I have lost 10 lbs! My health coach is helping me learn about better lifestyle choices specifically for me.” — Marylin Morrison

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrington Orthopedic Specialists, a premier provider of advanced orthopedic care in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, is transforming patient outcomes through the Prescribe FIT program. By integrating personalized virtual health coaching with comprehensive orthopedic care, the practice is empowering patients to make meaningful lifestyle changes that prevent future issues and lead to significant pain relief and improved mobility.

“At Barrington Orthopedic Specialists, our goal is not just to treat injuries but to help patients regain the strength, movement, and confidence to live an active life,” said Dr. Mark Yaffe. “Through Prescribe FIT, we are giving patients the tools to improve their overall health, and the results have been truly inspiring.”

Patients have reported life-changing improvements since starting the program. One patient, struggling with severe pain, saw their pain level drop by 6 points on a 10-point scale, dramatically improving their daily comfort. Several others have experienced remarkable mobility gains, with one patient improving by 11 points on a 25-point scale—allowing for greater ease in movement and a return to activities they once thought impossible.

Additionally, one individual achieved an impressive 24.5% reduction in body weight, easing the strain on joints and supporting long-term musculoskeletal health. In fact, those patients who have used Prescribe FIT to reach their weight loss goals have reduced their risk of surgical complications and increased the likelihood of successful joint replacement surgery.

Marylin Morrison, Dr. Yaffe’s patient at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists, shared her excitement about the program’s immediate impact:

The program isn’t about fad diets, intense exercise regimens, or quick fixes—it’s about creating sustainable habits. Dr. Paul Nourbash’s patient, Sherry, has found the structure and guidance invaluable in preparing for her upcoming surgery:

“It was determined that I would need total hip replacement surgery, but I needed to lose weight and get my BMI below a certain level. My physician recommended Prescribe FIT as an option and a solution. I’m grateful that he did. I started the program in November and have lost close to 40lbs, far exceeding my doctor’s recommendation of an additional 25lbs.

I have struggled with weight most of my life. This program has really been the best. My health coach has been outstanding! She has provided weekly nutritional guidance, knowledge, and support. She is so very kind and helpful. I continue to lose weight and will probably do so up until the scheduled surgery, which I hope to have in August.”

The combination of expert orthopedic care and personalized lifestyle coaching has proven to be a game-changer for patients looking to improve their mobility and reduce pain without relying solely on surgery or medication.

Barrington Orthopedic Specialists remains committed to a holistic approach, ensuring that each patient receives the individualized support they need to achieve long-term success.

“As a practicing orthopedic surgeon with over 25 years of experience performing hip and knee replacement surgery for arthritis, I have always felt that good nutrition and weight loss were the most effective ways to alleviate arthritic pain,” says Dr. Nourbash. “Prescribe FIT provides my patients with a safe and effective program covered by many insurance plans in the convenience of the patient’s own home.”

With innovative solutions like Prescribe FIT, Barrington Orthopedic Specialists continues to set the standard for orthopedic excellence in the community.

For more information on Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Prescribe FIT program, visit https://www.barringtonortho.com/resources/prescribe-fit.

Why Prescribe FIT Lifestyle Health Coaching for Orthopedic Patients

