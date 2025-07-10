OrthoSC Sets New Standard in Patient Care with Early Success of Prescribe FIT Program

OrthoSC + Prescribe FIT Prescribe FIT PACE app Prescribe FIT Lifestyle Health Coaching

— Ronda Wilson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrthoSC, the region’s most trusted name in orthopedic care, is celebrating extraordinary early results from its rollout of Prescribe FIT, a virtual health coaching program designed to help patients manage musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions by addressing key lifestyle factors: improving mobility, significantly decreasing pain, and reducing the risk of future issues.

The program, which launched less than six months ago, has already proven to be a transformative tool in the hands of OrthoSC’s orthopedic specialists—empowering patients to achieve meaningful, measurable improvements in both their health and quality of life.

“Prescribe FIT has enabled us to meet patients where they are and offer sustainable, non-surgical options that truly work,” said Dr. Justin Brothers of OrthoSC. “We’re seeing not just physical improvements, but emotional and functional breakthroughs as well.”

OrthoSC became the fastest practice in the nation to reach 500 active Prescribe FIT patients—collectively losing over 2,500 pounds and significantly reducing excess weight that contributes to stress on the musculoskeletal system. This weight loss translates into measurable relief for joints, particularly in weight-bearing areas like the knees, hips, and lower back. Among these patients, 72 have lost more than 5% of their body weight, 16 have lost over 20 pounds each, and 55 have lowered their BMI by at least 2 points—reducing biomechanical strain and supporting improved joint function and mobility.

In one standout case, a patient lost 33 pounds and lowered their BMI by 5.2 points in just 117 days, while another saw their pain level decrease by 8 full points on a 10-point scale. For others, mobility jumped by 12 points on the standard 25-point scale—dramatically improving their ability to move and participate in daily life. These impressive outcomes are mirrored in heartfelt patient testimonials.

Jean Lowery, a patient of Dr. Peter Ramsey, shared that she was “pleasantly surprised” to receive an email from her orthopedic surgeon recommending the Prescribe FIT program, which she joined in search of guidance for a healthier lifestyle.

“This program has been a successful transformation for me, improving my function with mobility and healthier dietary habits,” she said. With weekly coaching, daily monitoring, and ongoing support, Jean has experienced meaningful progress.

“I like how I’ve become more motivated, active physically, and more comfortable with less pain. My overall function has greatly improved, and the support from my are team has been phenomenal. My progress is tracked by my physician, and the program is covered by my health insurance. I highly recommend it; this has been a successful and positive journey for me,” she added.

For Ronda Wilson, the program arrived at a crucial turning point. Just six months ago, she described being in a difficult place—experiencing “tremendous pain,” being “very overweight,” managing multiple medications, facing heart concerns, and living with “extreme mobility limitations.”

Scheduling a total knee replacement was her first step toward a better life, but it was the introduction to Prescribe FIT that truly changed her path. “The weekly coaching calls helped prepare me for surgery and provided nutrition solutions and other ideas to make recovery easier,” she shared. With tools like food tracking and personalized goal-setting, Ronda stayed accountable and made steady progress.

“It wasn’t long before I felt much better—physically and emotionally. I’m active again, eating a much healthier diet, and I love my new knee… and 30+ pound weight loss! And I’m not done yet. This is a total lifestyle change, and I couldn’t be happier!” She added, “Thanks to OrthoSC, Dr. Justin Brothers, my health coach, and the Prescribe FIT program—it’s a winner!”

The program's impact has helped patients of all ages and backgrounds. Dr. Michael Bohan’s patient, Cindy Markviee, 71, reflected on her emotional journey before starting Prescribe FIT, saying, “In the past there were so many obstacles stopping me… I became familiar with the depressed side.” What made the difference, she said, was that “someone [was] listening.” She felt her body was finally “ready” to lose weight and was amazed by how quickly progress followed: “I couldn’t believe a pound a day was going so fast.”

Though she was just a few weeks out from a left knee replacement and admits her activity level was low, she still saw meaningful progress—dropping nearly 10 pounds in just 3–4 weeks. “That really IS amazing!” Cindy credited her health coaches for their encouragement, practical advice, and optimism. “Every pound I lose I want to tell everybody because all those pounds mean something great to me. Every. Single. One,” she says.

Cindy’s story highlights a powerful connection seen across the Prescribe FIT program—as patients lose weight, they often experience a noticeable reduction in pain. Even modest weight loss can significantly reduce stress on joints, especially the knees, hips, and lower back. For every pound lost, patients may relieve up to four pounds of pressure on their joints, helping them move more comfortably and with less pain in everyday life.

Beyond weight loss, Prescribe FIT supports patients with customized weekly goals, health education, and ongoing virtual coaching—all of which are monitored in tandem with their orthopedic provider.

“Many of our patients are coming to us in pain, overweight, and facing surgical decisions. Prescribe FIT gives them an alternative path—one that’s rooted in empowerment and lifestyle change,” said Dr. Peter Ramsey of OrthoSC. “The results have exceeded even our highest expectations.”

“Before Prescribe FIT, we were only able to fix the injury or ailment that our patients presented with,” said Dr. Max Gehrman. “Now we are able to provide supplemental care to help them become healthier and happier.”

Perhaps most importantly, the program is covered by many insurance plans, making it an accessible, cost-effective way for patients to take control of their orthopedic health from the comfort of their homes.

With the success of Prescribe FIT, OrthoSC is redefining what it means to provide comprehensive orthopedic care—proving that when lifestyle medicine and expert treatment align, the results can be truly life-changing.

