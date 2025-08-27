Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Heads to the Centennial State for the 27th Griot’s Garage Colorado Nationals

Join the family fun at the Goodguys 27th Griot’s Garage Colorado Nationals! Goodguys 27th Griot’s Garage Colorado Nationals brings over 2,000 custom trucks, classic cars, hot rods, and good times to The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, Colorado, September 5-7

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is looking forward to welcoming over 2,000 classic cars and trick trucks in the Mile High State for their their 27th Griot’s Garage Colorado Nationals, September 5-7.The Griot’s Garage Colorado Nationals takes place at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, just north of Denver. Specialty vehicles built in and before 1999 are welcome, including vintage street rods, muscle cars, customs and pro-touring street machines. On Saturday, participants get to compete for a regional finalist position in the Goodguys Top 12 of the Year Awards presented by BASF including the Snap-on Muscle Car, LMC Truck (Early), and Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine. There are also over 80 other unique awards up for grabs including the Builders Choice Top 10 being selected renowned local builder, Eric Peratt with Pinkees Rod Shop.The family fun weekend has plenty for the kids to enjoy starting with the Auto World Family Fun Zone packed with games and crafts, a free Model Car Take-and-Make and model car display. When the kids are done, search for parts and collectibles at the swap meet and even search out a new project to drive home in the Cars 4-Sale Corral.Exciting racing action takes place all three days on the Goodguys Autocross where drivers compete to qualify for a position to compete in Saturday afternoon’s Western States Shootout. The show and more racing continues Sunday for all years of American made or powered vehicles with a shot to race in the All American Shootout as part of the Meguiar’s All American Sunday, so be sure to drive your newer Mustang, Corvette or Challenger out on Sunday!For anyone looking to start the hot rodding weekend early, Goodguys is leading a Cruise to WyoTech on Thursday! The cruise will leave the Embassy Suites in Windsor at 9:30AM for a scenic drive north to the WyoTech Trade School campus in Laramie, Wyoming, to meet students and faculty, tour the school, and enjoy lunch.The Goodguys 27th Griot’s Garage Colorado Nationals always brings cool cars, cool people and good times to the Rocky Mountain state. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/cn WHAT: Goodguys 27th Griot’s Garage Colorado NationalsWHERE: The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Areana Circle, Loveland, CO 80538WHEN: Sept. 5 – 7, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/cn , purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

