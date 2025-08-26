Woody Steiffel Confronts the Prosperity Gospel in His Book 'Health and Wealth: God’s Will or Not?'

Health and Wealth: God's Will or Not?

A Scriptural Examination of Popular Teachings on Blessings, Riches, and Miraculous Healing — Featured at Manila International Book Fair 2025

In an age of persuasive preachers and prosperity promises, " Health and Wealth: God's Will or Not? " by Woody Steiffel offers a timely and biblically grounded challenge to the widely circulated Health and Wealth "gospel." This thought-provoking book invites Christians to reexamine what Scripture truly says about money, healing, and God's will for our lives.With clarity and conviction, Steiffel addresses essential questions: Does God want me to be rich? Was Jesus wealthy? Should Christians expect perfect health? And what about those who suffer or remain poor? Drawing from decades of pastoral experience and study, the author answers these questions using the Bible as the final authority—not trending theology or popular personalities.A pastor of three churches and a Bible student for over 47 years, Steiffel warns against the danger of spiritual misinformation. "It seems that only a small minority of church-going Americans have read the Bible through even once," he notes. "That makes us vulnerable to every wind of doctrine." His book is written in an accessible, straightforward style, helping readers separate truth from distortion and grow in sound doctrine.The US Review of Books recently awarded the book its RECOMMENDED distinction, praising it for presenting "answers that are thoughtful and comprehensive as well as assessable to modern readers." The review by Kat Kennedy goes on to highlight Steiffel's clarity and scriptural insight: "He offers readers a guide to study exactly what the Bible states about wealth and health... It is a work that leads one to question some of the things being presented as fact and the basis from which to do so.""Health and Wealth: God's Will or Not?" will be featured at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair from September 10–14, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center Manila—one of Asia's largest literary events.Available now on Amazon and other major online bookstores, this book is an invaluable resource for individuals and church groups committed to biblical truth in today's spiritually noisy world.

