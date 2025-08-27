Parents Challenge Surpasses $2.3 Million in 2025 Support, Expanding Educational Choice for Families Across Colorado

Parents Challenge supports Colorado students and families.

In a record year of support, Parents Challenge also celebrates 25 years of serving Colorado families.

Parents Challenge changed our lives. They made it possible for each of my boys to pursue the education that worked best for them, and I’m getting to see them thrive now because of it.” — Amanda Archuleta, Parents Challenge Alumni Parent

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, Colorado Springs–based nonprofit Parents Challenge has received more than $2.37 million in committed support thus far in 2025, fueling its mission to empower low-income parents with the freedom and resources to choose the best educational path for their children.

The record-setting year of philanthropy includes major grants and awards from foundations, national education prizes, and anonymous donors. Together, these investments are enabling Parents Challenge to expand services into new communities, strengthen its Parent Empowerment Program, and provide direct financial assistance to hundreds of Colorado families seeking quality educational opportunities.

Key 2025 awards and grants include:

● John E. and Margaret L. Lane Foundation – $1M to support the growth of current programming and the expansion of parental choice services into Teller County and Eastern El Paso County.

● Private Foundations, Individual and Corporate Donors – $1.1 million in combined support for expansion of services to more families and additional Southern Colorado communities.

● Yass Prize – $200,000 STOP Award recognizing Parents Challenge as one of the nation’s top 25 innovators in education.

● Moniker Foundation – $10,000 to launch early childhood learning initiatives and kindergarten-readiness programs.

● Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation – $10,000 to support expansion into Pueblo.

“This extraordinary year of support reflects a shared belief among our partners that parents – not systems – should be the primary decision-makers in their child’s education,” said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge. “Every grant, every gift, is an investment in empowering families with the tools, knowledge, and resources to chart the course that best serves their children’s potential.” Everything we do is all about the students.

One alumni family demonstrates the impact of educational choice in empowering a child’s future. Amanda Archuleta is a single mom of three boys who each took a different educational path with the support of Parents Challenge – public school, a military charter school and homeschool.

With Parents Challenge, Archuleta could afford instrument rentals for her eldest son who now attends CU Boulder with a music scholarship. He plans to return to his alma mater, Mesa Ridge High School, to teach music after college. Her second struggled in public school and decided to move to the Colorado Military Academy Charter School where he thrived; he now serves in the U.S. Army.

Archuleta’s youngest currently attends Thrive Homeschool Academy part of the week while being homeschooled. Due to some significant medical conditions, having the ability to homeschool him has been critical, Archuleta said.

“Parents Challenge changed our lives,” Archuleta said. “They made it possible for each of my boys to pursue the education that worked best for them, and I’m getting to see them thrive now because of it.”

Through significant local and national support, Parents Challenge removes the barrier of means for low-income families, so every child can get the right education for their future. Aligning with this vision, numerous partners are helping expand the Parents Challenge model, including: The John E. and Margaret L. Lane Foundation, The Anschutz Foundation, The Yass Prize - STOP for Education, The Moniker Foundation, The El Pomar Foundation, The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation and many other private and corporate partners.

On September 27, Parents Challenge will host a 25th anniversary celebration at Focus on the Family. The event starts at 10 a.m. featuring brunch and keynote speaker Hanna Skandera, CEO of the Daniels Fund. To find out more or RSVP, visit this link: https://parentschallenge.org/sponsorships/.

About Parents Challenge

Parents Challenge is a Southern Colorado based nonprofit dedicated to empowering parents to choose the best educational opportunities for their children. Through comprehensive support, including information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources, Parents Challenge equips families to make informed educational decisions. Find out more at https://parentschallenge.org.

