Senior Air Force Cadets Support Local Nonprofit to Provide Low-Income Families 'True' Educational Choice

U.S. Air Force Academy seniors partnered with Parents Challenge for a capstone project helping the organization expand services to more Colorado families.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As graduation approaches, three senior cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy wrap up their semester-long capstone project supporting Parents Challenge – a Colorado Springs nonprofit that empowers low-income families with educational choice.

For the last four years, senior USAFA cadets have selected Parents Challenge for their Capstone Program projects as a final step in achieving their business management degrees. In this capstone project, seniors partner with a local nonprofit to apply the concepts and skills they’ve learned in class while impacting the community.

“These cadets know the impact of receiving a top-tier education and demonstrated a commitment to helping children in low-income families have the same opportunity,” said Deborah Hendrix, the executive director of Parents Challenge. “We are so grateful they chose to invest their time and skills in furthering true educational freedom for fellow Colorado Springs scholars of all ages.”

Parents Challenge uses a private, education savings account (ESA) model for empowering low-income families to choose the academic path that is best for their children, whether that choice is public, charter, private, or even homeschooling. In fact, nearly 40% of the organization’s participating students attend federally funded schools (public or charter).

For the 2025 spring semester, three cadets chose to work with Parents Challenge: Cadet First Class Sage Law, Cadet First Class Tyler Generazzo, and Cadet First Class Kenny Dela Cruz. Their efforts will help Parents Challenge provide valuable resources to families across the three counties we serve, enabling them to connect with community organizations that support their scholars.

Law chose Parents Challenge for a personal reason. Growing up, Law’s mother was always involved in her children’s education, especially his sister’s, who was diagnosed with autism from a young age.

“My mother fought for 15 years to ensure that my sister would graduate high school with a diploma and someday get a college degree,” Law said. “When I heard about this course and what companies I could work with, I immediately thought of my sister’s education and my mom’s involvement and decided this was the capstone project I wanted.”

Generazzo echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the lasting value of educational access.

“I wanted to work with Parents Challenge because I have seen firsthand how access to quality education can transform lives,” Generazzo said. “I wanted to be able to make an impact that would be forever-lasting.”

Dela Cruz added: “Not only does Parents Challenge provide resources, funds, and opportunities to families, but they give something so valuable that no one can take away — hope …. Overall, this program will reach new families and better serve our communities!”

Celebrating 25 years of impact, Parents Challenge will continue to empower and uplift families as they take ownership of their children’s educational careers, setting them up for academic success for years to come. To learn more about Parents Challenge, visit their website at https://parentschallenge.org/.

About Parents Challenge

Parents Challenge is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering parents to choose the best educational opportunities for their children. Through comprehensive support, including information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources, Parents Challenge equips families to make informed educational decisions. The organization provides personal support and connection with parents and helps parents stay closely involved with their children’s education.

Each semester, Parents Challenge hosts a series of sessions covering parent-selected topics, such as health and wellness, career preparation and money management; these sessions are free to the public as well. Find out more at https://parentschallenge.org.

