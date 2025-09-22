Parents Challenge Celebrates 25 Years Serving Colorado Families at 'Breakfast & Bright Futures' Event on September 27

Achieving $2.3M in funding, receiving congressional recognition and celebrating their 25th anniversary, Parents Challenge experiences record-setting year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents Challenge, a Colorado nonprofit championing educational choice and empowerment for families, celebrates 25 years this month. The nonprofit will host its 25th anniversary event, “Breakfast & Bright Futures: A School Choice Celebration,” on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Focus on the Family.

Leading up to the event, Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.) recognized the organization in a statement to the House of Representatives championing the nonprofit’s 25 years of “extraordinary impact.”

“Mr. Speaker, I ask that my colleagues join me in congratulating and thanking Parents Challenge for its steadfast commitment to empowering parents with school choice,” Rep. Crank said. “Over the past 25 years, Parents Challenge has enriched the lives of more than 4,000 low-income students and their families.”

For the 25th anniversary event, parents, students, community leaders, and supporters will gather to honor this milestone and look toward the future of parental choice in education across Colorado. Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund, one of the largest foundations in the Rocky Mountain region, will keynote the event.

Skandera is a nationally recognized education leader whose career has spanned classrooms, state governments, and the U.S. Department of Education. At the Daniels Fund, Skandera stewards a $1.7-billion endowment and has introduced bold initiatives such as the National Civics Bee, Youth Sports Giving Day, and the National Ethics Case Competition.

“Parents Challenge was founded on the belief that every family should have the ability to shape their child’s educational journey,” said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge. “As we celebrate 25 years, we honor the families and partners who have helped us reach this milestone—and we continue our commitment to empowering Colorado families with access to quality education.”

Founded in 2000, Parents Challenge has equipped low-income parents with tools, resources, and financial support to choose the best educational paths for their children—whether public, private, charter, or homeschool. Over the past two and a half decades, the organization has supported more than 2000 families and nearly 4500 children in building brighter futures.

The 25th Anniversary Celebration follows a landmark year for Parents Challenge, which recently announced more than $2.3 million in 2025 support from partners, including The John E. and Margaret L. Lane Foundation, The Anschutz Foundation, The Yass Prize - STOP for Education, The Moniker Foundation, The El Pomar Foundation, The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation and several anonymous partners. This record-breaking generosity is enabling the nonprofit to expand services into Pueblo, Teller County, and Eastern El Paso County for the first time.

Looking ahead, Parents Challenge plans to deepen its impact by expanding its Parent Empowerment programming, forging new educational partnerships, and broadening its statewide reach to ensure more families have access to the right learning opportunities for their children.

About Parents Challenge

Parents Challenge is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering parents to choose the best educational opportunities for their children. Through comprehensive support, including information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources, Parents Challenge equips families to make informed educational decisions. Find out more at https://parentschallenge.org/.

