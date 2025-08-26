Woody Stieffel Spotlights Timeless Character Lessons in Men of the Bible: And What Made Them Great

Men of the Bible: and What Made Them Great

A fresh look at nine biblical men and the enduring values that shaped their greatness — featured at the 2025 Manila International Book Fair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and longtime pastor Woody Stieffel invites readers to rediscover the timeless values of biblical manhood in his compelling book, “ Men of the Bible: And What Made Them Great .” Written for men in pursuit of godly character, this work reframes greatness not as a goal, but as a by-product of faithfulness and integrity under God’s direction.Through paraphrased, contemporary retellings of nine men from Scripture, Stieffel presents Bible-based principles that inspire growth in character, not the pursuit of popularity or wealth. The book aims to deepen biblical understanding while delivering practical truth with a touch of humor. Interwoven throughout are real-life anecdotes that ground the teachings in everyday experiences, offering accessible insights for men at any stage of life.With over 47 years of active church ministry, 11 of which he served as a pastor, Stieffel’s heart for discipleship and biblical truth shines on every page. “It is what a man is, more than what he has, that renders him truly great,” he echoes from Matthew Henry, laying the foundation for the book’s message."Men of the Bible” will also be featured at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair, held on September 10–14, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center Manila. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore this thought-provoking title among a showcase of faith-based works.This work is a US Review of Books Recommended book. Mihir Shah of USRB writes, “What makes this work meaningful is that while readers stay engaged with strong storytelling, they learn a lot about the Bible without the denseness of reading it, prompting readers to want to read and learn more.”Now available on Amazon and other leading online digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

