Six Degrees Consulting and Check Point Offer Unified Network Security for the Hybrid Work Environment

Delivering Seamless, Scalable, and Secure Access for the Modern Workforce

Think of SASE as a network guardian, not just a user gatekeeper. Harmony SASE sits between your users and your assets, delivering secure, policy-based access that’s fast, scalable and smart.” — Tyler Spillane, Security Consultant at Six Degrees Consulting

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As remote work and cloud adoption transform the way enterprises operate, the need for security solutions that are scalable and easy to manage has become essential. To address this need, Six Degrees Consulting has partnered with Check Point Software Technologies to deliver Harmony Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)—a unified security platform protecting organizations beyond individual endpoints to ensure seamless and secure access from anywhere. Harmony SASE , powered by Check Point, enables proactive, organization-wide protection through a hybrid security model. This advanced system combines zero trust access, optimized internet performance, and robust AI-powered threat detection, consolidating defense for any remote-first, cloud-native environment.Deployment through Six Degrees Consulting (SDC), a recognized Check Point 2024 Customer Partner of the Year , enhances Harmony SASE integration. SDC’s expertise across Check Point’s full suite of security solutions offers a highly beneficial pairing for customers seeking unified, enterprise-grade protection.“Think of SASE as a network guardian, not just a user gatekeeper,” said Tyler Spillane, Security Consultant at Six Degrees Consulting. “Harmony SASE sits between your users and your assets, delivering secure, policy-based access that’s fast, scalable and smart.”Organizations of all sizes can benefit from Harmony SASE’s virtual firewall, designed for high security, granular control and streamlined automation. Plus, clients already using Check Point’s cloud-based email security, Harmony HEC , can activate Harmony SASE with a simple two-click installation—maximizing simplicity and cost efficiency.Sean Banahan, Global Sales Specialist Leader, Secure Service Edge at Check Point, said: “Digital and physical realms are increasingly blurred, so businesses need a full-spectrum security solution that can be deployed quickly and easily. With Harmony SASE, Check Point delivers a uniquely hybrid approach: zero-gap network security, cloud-native protection and a unified gateway. Any organization facing hybrid work or cloud integration will appreciate Harmony SASE’s powerful security and light footprint. Being able to collaborate with our partner Six Degrees Consulting to implement this level of secure remote access empowers customers with more Check Point solutions in their toolkit.”Key features include:• Single-platform, single-view network management via a unified cloud dashboard• Prevention-first SaaS protection backed by 30 years of cybersecurity expertise and GenAI defense• Integrated SD-WAN with intelligent routing and branch-level threat protection• Flexible full-mesh deployment for on-premises, remote or cloud environments• Identity-based access supporting zero trust security• Fast, uninterrupted internet browsing• Zero-touch setup• Simple two-click activation for Harmony HEC clientsTo minimize risk at every stage, Six Degrees Consulting guides customers through each step of SASE deployment. Through strategic alignment, customized planning and ongoing optimization, SDC ensures seamless, effective integration.Molly Rouch, President and Co-Founder at Six Degrees, added: “Our collaboration with Check Point ensures Six Degrees customers benefit from powerful security and protection without sacrifice. Harmony SASE is not only a unique product—it’s a competitive edge.”About Six Degrees ConsultingSix Degrees Consulting (SDC) leverages expert insights and a trusted partner network to help individuals and organizations navigate complex data security and secure access challenges with confidence. For nearly 25 years, SDC has been driven by a relationship-first approach to customers and partnerships. By valuing tailored solutions, innovative thinking and cost efficiency, SDC drives businesses forward in an ever-changing risk landscape. As a Check Point Five-Star Partner, SDC is recognized as a leader in service and customer satisfaction—Redefining Data Security Through Trusted Expertise™.About Check PointCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, Check Point's Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.