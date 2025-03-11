Check Point Software Technologies Selects Six Degrees Consulting for Its New Customer Partner of the Year Award

The exceptional performance of Six Degrees Consulting, including significant year-over-year growth, showcases the team’s commitment to securing our customers and expanding our impact together.” — Nisha Holt, Head of Americas Channel Sales at Check Point Software

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six Degrees Consulting (SDC) has been selected to receive Check Point Software Technologies' New Customer Partner of the Year award for its achievements and dedication. SDC has continuously brought the highest level of security to their customers over the years. New Customer Partner of the Year is awarded to the company that has provided the most outstanding contributions in new customer business while effecting major contributions to our shared success and driving impressive, annualized bookings.While the number of new customers introduced to Check Point’s solution is a key measure applied in determining success (sales and market penetration efforts), potential awardees must balance these efforts with a strong ability to work within a network of partnerships. This ability is one of the key pillars of Six Degrees Consulting's business. Other metrics considered in determining recipients of the award include revenue generated from new customers and the quality of the customer relationships."The exceptional performance of Six Degrees Consulting, including significant year-over-year growth, showcases the team’s commitment to securing our customers and expanding our impact together," noted Nisha Holt, Head of Americas Channel Sales at Check Point Software. "We truly appreciate their dedication and partnership and look forward to achieving even greater milestones in the future."Six Degrees Consulting collaborates closely with Check Point’s product specialist teams to ensure customers have access to the full breadth of Check Point solutions. There are three main steps taken when strengthening security. Many organizations first enhance their email security with Harmony Email & Collaboration to safeguard against phishing and malware threats. It provides inline protection with industry-leading catch rates. The second step most take is to secure remote access with Harmony SASE , which provides a seamless and shielded way for teams to work from anywhere. The third step is usually to guard against domain spoofing and data exposure by adding Check Point's ERM. It allows a customer to proactively monitor and mitigate these risks, safeguarding their brand and online presence.About Six Degrees ConsultingSix Degrees Consulting is a pioneer in providing innovative and comprehensive enterprise security solutions. With a rich history spanning over 23 years, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking advanced security measures. Leveraging strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Check Point Software Technologies and Oracle, Six Degrees Consulting offers cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to proactively safeguard their applications and data centers. The company’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a market leader in the realm of email security. To learn more about our company, please visit us at http://www.sixdegreesconsulting.com . To learn more about Harmony Email & Collaboration (HEC) and other solutions, visit us at https://sixdegreesconsulting.com/email-and-cloud-collaboration-security/ Note to EditorsFor additional information or media inquiries, please contact Molly Rouch at pr@sixdegreesconsulting.com or 503-289-7255. High-resolution images and further company details are available upon request.

