Six Degrees Consulting Partners with Check Point Software Technologies to Accelerate Harmony SASE Adoption

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six Degrees Consulting (SDC), a leading technology solutions provider, announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Check Point Software Technologies , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions. This addition to the alliance will focus on guiding customers through the intricacies of setting up network security, in particular Check Point’s Harmony SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) product.Check Point’s Harmony SASE brings workspace security and network optimization into a single, cloud-based platform built for the modern enterprise. Harmony SASE provides a comprehensive security platform that protects users and data, regardless of their location or device. With its cloud-native architecture and advanced threat prevention capabilities, it is ideal for businesses of all sizes.Six Degrees Consulting was selected by Check Point based on its success over the past two years with Check Point’s Harmony Email & Collaboration (HEC) solutions . In early 2020, SDC realized customers needed help providing access for workforces that had become mostly remote. SDC built a team focused on addressing remote security needs. This early focus has led to a team that is expert at identifying problems and helping customers understand the issues and solutions.Six Degrees Consulting’s ability to deliver exceptional customer service and support in addition to its deep understanding of Check Point’s technology make them an ideal partner. In 2023, the focused HEC team brought on more Check Point customers than any previous year in SDC’s history. It also brought the most net new labels to the US for Check Point. This team will now expand to include the Harmony SASE offering with plans for similar success.“We are thrilled to partner with Check Point Software Technologies on this exciting initiative,” said Molly Rouch, President and Co-Founder at Six Degrees Consulting. “Harmony SASE is a groundbreaking solution that offers unparalleled security and performance, and it can be deployed in under an hour. Our team of technical sales specialists is equipped to provide potential customers with compelling demonstrations and proof of concepts, helping them understand the value that Harmony SASE can bring to their organization. We expect to see rapid Harmony SASE adoption.”About Six Degrees ConsultingSix Degrees Consulting is a pioneer in providing innovative and comprehensive enterprise security solutions. With a rich history spanning over 22 years, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking advanced security measures. Leveraging strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Check Point Software Technologies, and Oracle, Six Degrees Consulting offers cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to proactively safeguard their applications and data centers. The company’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a market leader in the realm of email security. To learn more about our company, please visit us at http://www.sixdegreesconsulting.com . To learn more about Harmony SASE, visit https://www.checkpoint.com/harmony/sase/ About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.Note to EditorsFor additional information or media inquiries, please contact Molly Rouch at pr@sixdegreesconsulting.com or 503.289.7255. High-resolution images and further company details are available upon request.

