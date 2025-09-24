Sun Cabo Villas Host Celebrity Guests in Cabo

Casa Roca de Pájaro, a celebrity-favorite beachfront villa in Palmilla. Casa Elije is a celebrity-favorite estate offering top-tier Cabo luxury. Casa Koll Estate, a celebrity-favorite villa with timeless Cabo elegance. Casa Milagro, a celebrity-favorite hacienda-style beachfront villa in Cabo. Casa Oliver is a celebrity-favorite beachfront estate in Puerto Los Cabos.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Academy Award–winning actress Viola Davis recently celebrated her 60th birthday at Casa Oliver, a beachfront villa in San José del Cabo managed by Sun Cabo Vacations. The milestone occasion adds to a growing list of high-profile visits to the region, where private villas are increasingly chosen for their privacy, space, and personalized services.Casa Oliver, where Davis celebrated, is a 17,000-square-foot estate located directly on the beach. The villa includes seven bedrooms, a private spa, gym, theater, and a 100-foot infinity pool overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Its size and amenities make it suitable for hosting both family gatherings and milestone events, offering guests the chance to stay together under one roof while enjoying the privacy of a gated home.Viola Davis is not the only celebrity guest to have chosen a Sun Cabo villa. In downtown Cabo San Lucas, Villa La Datcha has also hosted long-time Sun Cabo client Jessica Simpson. Known for its bold design and location in the heart of the city, La Datcha combines accessibility with seclusion, providing a balance that appeals to well-known visitors and travelers seeking privacy alike.The Palmilla community has also drawn celebrity guests. Casa Roca de Pájaro, with its five bedrooms, oceanfront views, and direct beach access, has become a popular choice for private retreats. Nearby, Casa Catrina accommodates up to 12 guests and is recognized for its panoramic ocean views and spa-style features. Both villas offer large terraces and pools, creating spaces suitable for group stays and family travel.Other Palmilla properties include Casa Elije, a 30,000-square-foot estate with expansive terraces, a private theater, gym, infinity pool, and full staff, and Casa Koll Estate, a 15,000-square-foot villa that combines multiple guest suites, landscaped gardens, and a prime beachfront setting. These estates illustrate how villas in Los Cabos can serve as private destinations for those who prefer space and exclusivity over resort settings.Puerto Los Cabos has similarly hosted its share of high-profile visitors. Casa Milagro, a six-bedroom hacienda-style villa, features a Spanish courtyard, detailed interiors, and a saltwater infinity pool with a swim-up bar. Casa Oliver, where Davis marked her milestone birthday, has also welcomed other celebrity guests and has served as the backdrop for private celebrations and gatherings.Sun Cabo also manages a few Ritz-Carlton villas. One of the most notable, Enclave West Villa #17, accommodates up to 18 guests with modern interiors, expansive terraces, and sweeping ocean views. The property includes cook and butler services for breakfast and lunch, reflecting the trend toward combining the comfort of a private residence with the convenience of hospitality services.In Punta Ballena, Villa Mareas provides a range of amenities including a home theater, wine cellar, gym, and spa-style features. Casa Carreta, another villa in the same community, offers six bedrooms, a private casita, infinity pool, hot tub, firepit, and access to the Punta Ballena Beach Club. These villas highlight the variety of options available to groups of different sizes and preferences.From milestone birthdays to private retreats, Sun Cabo Vacations continues to see its properties selected by travelers seeking discretion and tailored service. The combination of private estates, concierge support, and beachfront locations has positioned Los Cabos as a destination not only for traditional vacationers but also for celebrities and high-profile visitors looking for a private space to gather.The full collection of villas is available for review at www.suncabo.com About Sun Cabo:Sun Cabo is a leading provider of luxury villa rentals and concierge services in Los Cabos, Mexico. With a handpicked portfolio of high-end properties and a reputation of excellence, Sun Cabo delivers unforgettable stays for every type of traveler.

Tour Casa Catrina, a Celebrity-Favorite Villa in Palmilla

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.