Travelers Shift from All-Inclusive Resorts to Private Villas in Los Cabos

Villas del Oro 106 - Relaxing retreat with Palmilla Dunes Club access, starting at $425 per night. Casa Par - Beach club access and golf cart included, starting at $1,700 per night. Casa Alegria - Spacious escape with private cook and butler included starting at $1,700 per night. Villa Pacifica - Beachfront luxury with panoramic ocean views, starting at $3,400 per night. Villa Mareas - Entertainment haven including gym and cold plunge, starting at $4,000 per night.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All-inclusive resorts have long been a favorite for vacationers, but more and more travelers are starting to look for something different. Across the globe, people are moving away from crowded resorts and choosing private villas that offer more space, privacy, and flexibility. In Los Cabos, this shift has been especially clear, and Sun Cabo Vacations, a leader in villa rentals and concierge services for more than 25 years, has seen a significant rise in villa bookings as a result.Today’s travelers are putting a bigger emphasis on comfort and personal space. Rather than sharing pools and dining areas with hundreds of strangers, villa guests can relax in private settings that feel like their own homes. Many villas come with private pools, fully equipped kitchens, and spacious living areas where groups can spend time together without the noise and crowds. Each property is professionally cleaned before arrival, and most include daily maid service, so guests can enjoy the ease of a resort with the comfort of a private stay. Small details like on-site laundry rooms and thoughtful amenities make longer vacations simple and stress-free.To meet the growing demand for resort-style ease within private settings, Sun Cabo has started including all-inclusive-style services in many of its villas. Select homes now offer private cooks and butlers as part of the stay, giving guests the convenience of having their meals prepared daily without sacrificing the privacy that comes with a villa. It’s a way to bring the best parts of an all-inclusive experience into a more personal and relaxed environment.Food is often where travelers notice the biggest difference between resorts and villas. Resort dining typically follows strict schedules and buffet options, while villa guests have complete freedom. They can cook for themselves, enjoy the services of a private chef, or explore Cabo’s incredible restaurant scene. Sun Cabo’s concierge team helps plan every detail in advance, from grocery pre-stocking and tequila tastings to romantic beach dinners and reservations at top local spots. Meals become part of the experience rather than just another routine on the itinerary.While villas may sound like a luxury option, they often provide better value than booking multiple rooms at a resort. In addition to private spaces and included amenities like Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, and beach club access, many villas also come with chefs, butlers, or golf carts — without the hidden fees that can add up at large resorts. It’s a way to travel that’s both personal and practical.Sun Cabo’s concierge team also helps guests make the most of their time in Cabo, arranging everything from spa treatments and yoga sessions to yacht charters, whale-watching excursions, ATV rides, and family activities. For special occasions, they can coordinate décor, personalized gifts, live entertainment, and more, ensuring each stay feels unique and memorable.For more information and to see Sun Cabo’s full portfolio of all-inclusive villas, visit https://www.suncabo.com/all-inclusive-villas About Sun Cabo:Sun Cabo is a leading provider of luxury villa rentals and concierge services in Los Cabos, Mexico. With a handpicked portfolio of high-end properties and a reputation of excellence, Sun Cabo delivers unforgettable stays for every type of traveler.

