Sun Cabo Vacations Offers Collection of Pet Friendly Villas in Cabo

Enjoy the best of Cabo living with your pets at Casa Isabelle. Enjoy beachfront luxury with your pets at Villa Las Abejas. Relax by the pool and terrace with your pets at Casa Roca de Pájaro.

More of our guests are traveling with pets and we wanted to create an option that truly feels welcoming.” — Kate Harris, CEO

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Cabo Vacations has introduced pet friendly villas in Cabo, giving travelers the chance to enjoy a luxury getaway without leaving their pets behind.Unlike many pet friendly hotels or resorts that keep pets confined to a single room or set strict limits, Sun Cabo’s villas give families the comfort of a full home. Pets aren’t stuck in one room, they can stretch out in the living areas, curl up on the terrace, or splash around the poolside.This curated collection includes villas across Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, Palmilla, and Puerto Los Cabos. Featured homes include Casa Isabelle in Puerto Los Cabos, a spacious retreat with sweeping ocean views and plenty of outdoor space; Villa Las Abejas, a beachfront property in Palmilla where pets can enjoy direct access to the sand and sea; Casa Roca de Pájaro, also in Palmilla, a large beachfront estate with wide terraces and generous outdoor areas perfect for pets; and Casa Santos in Pedregal, a stunning villa in one of Cabo’s most exclusive communities.Start the day with a walk on the beach, spend the afternoon by the pool, and end the evening on the terrace with your dog or cat by your side. These villas give you the privacy of a luxury Cabo rental with the comfort of a villa that welcomes every member of the family, paws included.Travelers are encouraged to browse Sun Cabo’s selection of dog friendly and cat friendly villas in Cabo. Each villa includes full concierge support, from grocery pre-stocking to private chefs, so every detail is handled and you and your pet can simply relax.For more information and to view the full list of pet friendly villas, visit www.suncabo.com/pet-friendly-villas

Take a Video Tour of Pet-Friendly Villa Las Abejas

