DC Superior Court seeks Mental Habilitation Volunteer Advocates

In Washington, D.C., many adults living with intellectual disabilities rely on the court to make sure they receive the services they need. The Volunteer Advocate Program  -- and you -- can help make that possible!

 

DC Courts has published a series of videos introducing our community to what it means to be a volunteer advocate. Hear from current volunteers passionate about their work by clicking here, along with Judge Katherine Wiedmann and Program Director LaShon Brown-Woodman on why this program is so needed to ensure access to justice. 

 

Email VAP@dcsc.gov to learn more or apply today!

