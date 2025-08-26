DC Superior Court seeks Mental Habilitation Volunteer Advocates
In Washington, D.C., many adults living with intellectual disabilities rely on the court to make sure they receive the services they need. The Volunteer Advocate Program -- and you -- can help make that possible!
Email VAP@dcsc.gov to learn more or apply today!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.