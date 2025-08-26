Fish salvage order issued for Foster, Glendale, Johnson, and Lamont reservoirs in Franklin County

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for Foster, Glendale, Johnson, and Lamont reservoirs in Franklin County effective Aug. 26, 2025 through Oct. 1, 2025.

During the salvage order timeline at Foster, Glendale, Johnson, and Lamont reservoirs:

Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, electric current, or prohibited baits.

All bag, possession, size, and number limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

No live fish may be transported from the reservoir.

As per Consolidated Irrigation Company rules, Watercraft use is limited to fishing vessels only. All watercraft, including inflatables, must have been inspected within the previous 5 days by Idaho State Department of Agriculture and have written certification. Watercraft with ballast compartments or bladders are prohibited on all reservoirs. Reservoir access is limited to the designated boat ramps.



The Consolidated Irrigation Company impounds water from tributaries to the Bear River in Foster, Glendale, Johnson, and Lamont reservoirs to supply water for irrigation demands and is draining the reservoirs to serve irrigation needs. Water levels are decreasing rapidly and are anticipated to drain by Sep. 4.

Each year, Idaho Fish and Game stocks 15,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout in the reservoirs for anglers. Reservoirs will also contain populations of largemouth bass, and bluegill. Walleye populations are also present in Glendale Reservoir. Fish will not survive when water levels in the reservoir become unsuitable; therefore, an order of salvage is warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

The reservoirs are expected to begin filling after Oct. 1.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.