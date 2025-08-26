Toledo Spirits Hosts Inaugural Vistula Artist Market October 5

Historic Vistula The Toledo Spirits Company, Toledo, Ohio. Est 2013. Vistula Artist Market

The first-ever Vistula Artist Market, a one-day fall festival celebrating local creativity and craft!

The Artist Market is a way to showcase local makers, bring people together, and celebrate the season with great art, food, and cocktails.” — Andrew Newby

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toledo Spirits Company is thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever Vistula Artist Market, a one-day fall festival celebrating local creativity and craft. The event will take place 11 am - 5 pm on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Toledo Spirits (1301 N Summit St) in historic Vistula, Toledo's First Neighborhood. The event is free to attend and open to the public.The Vistula Artist Market brings together more than 40 artists and vendors from across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, showcasing original works, handmade goods, and bold designs. From fine art to functional craft, guests will discover a curated marketplace filled with creativity and local talent.As guests explore the market, they will have the chance to enjoy signature craft cocktails and brunch from Bellwether , Toledo Spirits’ cocktail bar, where seasonal flavors and local spirits take center stage. Between browsing booths and chatting with artists, visitors can grab a bite from a rotating lineup of food trucks, each offering their own spin on regional favorites and street food classics. Adding to the atmosphere, live music will fill the air throughout the day, creating the perfect soundtrack for wandering the aisles, savoring a drink, and immersing oneself in the creative energy of the market.“Vistula is Toledo’s oldest neighborhood, and it has quickly become a hub of creativity and culture,” said Andrew Newby, CEO at Toledo Spirits. “The Artist Market is a way to showcase local makers, bring people together, and celebrate the season with great art, food, and cocktails. We also want visitors to take the opportunity to discover Vistula itself — it is a neighborhood full of energy and entrepreneurship.”Just steps from Toledo Spirits, visitors can explore an eclectic mix of businesses that have turned Vistula into a true destination. TolHouse, Toledo’s private social club for creatives and professionals, anchors the neighborhood with live music and shared space. Toledo Pickle, a premier pickleball facility with a bar and restaurant, adds an active, social edge to the district. At Ostrich Towne, guests can enjoy a range of experiences—from fine Spanish tapas at Avestruz, to a pint at Molly’s Irish Pub, to the smoky, slow-cooked flavors of the newly opened Riverside BBQ.The Vistula Artist Market is not just about celebrating artists — it’s about celebrating a neighborhood in motion. Visitors are invited to eat, drink, shop, and then step out into Vistula to see why it has become Toledo’s most exciting hub for craft, creativity, and culture.Event Details:Toledo Spirits, 1301 N Summit St, Toledo, OHSunday, October 5, 202511 am - 5 pmFree to attendAbout Toledo Spirits CompanyFounded in 2013, Toledo Spirits Company is an independent distillery dedicated to making high-quality craft spirits with local character. Its portfolio includes Lowertown Ninety-Nine Bourbon, Heart of Gold Vodka, King & Dane Rum, East Side Gin, and Orange Tiger, as well as innovative projects like Starglow Supernova. Bellwether, the company’s cocktail bar, serves as the creative home for cocktail culture, community events, and seasonal celebrations.

