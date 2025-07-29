Toledo Spirits Launches Starglow Supernova: A THC Mocktail Mixer

Starglow Supernova THC Mixer

Starglow Supernova is a ready-to-pour mixer featuring 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC per 1.5 oz serving.

With Supernova, we are rethinking the idea of the cocktail.” — Andrew Newby

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Toledo Spirits Company, an award-winning Midwest distillery recognized for premium spirits and innovation, proudly announces the launch of Starglow Supernova, a revolutionary non-alcoholic THC mocktail mixer. Available now through DrinkStarglow.com, Supernova is designed to meet rising demand for functional, alcohol-free social beverages.Starglow Supernova is a ready-to-pour mixer featuring 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC per 1.5 oz serving. Crafted with clean, simple ingredients and a flavor-neutral profile, Supernova invites adults to unwind, socialize, and reconnect without compromising their wellness goals.“With Supernova, we are rethinking the idea of the cocktail,” said Andrew Newby, CEO of Toledo Spirits. “We have always believed in crafting beverages that elevate the ritual of cocktailing. Starglow allows us to bring that same dedication to quality into the THC space by giving people a more intentional way to relax and connect.”Supernova marks the first product in Starglow’s functional beverage line, with additional formulations and flavors already in development. The launch also introduces DrinkStarglow.com, a curated e-commerce destination for customers to explore the potential of THC-infused mocktails, discover recipes, and purchase products where permitted by law.Key Features of Starglow Supernova:>750ml bottle with 10mg Delta-8 THC per 1.5 oz>Alcohol-free, mixable format>Made with low sugar, low carb, low calorie ingredients>Designed for modern, mindful socializingSupernova is now available for purchase in select markets and at DrinkStarglow.com. Retail and distribution inquiries are welcome! Contact Dustin Wade at dustin@toledospirits.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.