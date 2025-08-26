Toledo Spirits Company Debuts Bellwether Farmstand Cocktail Menu September 4, Celebrating Local Farmers and Fall Flavors

A midwest margarita! The Toledo Spirits Company, Toledo, Ohio. Est 2013.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toledo Spirits Company is excited to announce the launch of its Bellwether Farmstand cocktail menu, debuting on September 4 at Bellwether. This harvest season menu honors the work of local farmers and growers by featuring fresh produce from Cultivate Toledo’s urban farm in Vistula, Sophia Quintero’s farm on Broadway, and other small and urban farms across the region — all paired with Toledo Spirits’ award-winning, locally distilled spirits.One of the stars of this menu is the Corn Cobbler, a cocktail that captures the essence of Northwest Ohio’s harvest. Crafted with Maumee Moonshine, fresh lemon, local corn, house-made orgeat, and a touch of saline, the Corn Cobbler reimagines the margarita in a distinctly Midwestern way. Bright, tangy, and balanced with a nutty sweetness, it’s both familiar and surprising — just like the best farmstand finds! Our spirit, Maumee Moonshine, is distilled from corn, sugar, and local apples, embodying the traditions of farm-based spirits. Its smooth, approachable character makes it an ideal base for showcasing the flavors of local agriculture.“The Farmstand menu is designed to highlight the harvests of Northwest Ohio,” said Andrew Newby, CEO at Toledo Spirits. “The Corn Cobbler, in particular, tells a story of the importance of local agriculture — corn from our region, apples from local orchards, and spirits distilled right here in Toledo. In addition to being a fantastic cocktail, it is a thank you to the farmers who help make our community thrive.”Highlights from the Farmstand menu include:Corn Cobbler — Maumee Moonshine, fresh lemon, syrup made from local corn, house-made orgeat, and saline. A Midwest spin on the margarita that’s bright, nutty, and refreshing, anchored by Maumee Moonshine distilled from corn, sugar, and local apples.Tomatotini — East Side Gin with tomato water, celery syrup, lemon, basil, and white balsamic. A savory, garden-fresh martini that captures the late-summer harvest in every sip.Strawberry Basil Smash — Lowertown Bourbon and Heart of Glass Strawberry Vodka shaken with fresh strawberries, basil, lemon, and a touch of balsamic reduction. A cocktail that balances sweetness, tang, and herbal depth — like a farmstand basket in a glass.The Bellwether Farmstand menu will be available beginning September 4, 2025, at Bellwether, Toledo Spirits’ flagship cocktail bar at 1301 N Summit St. Guests are invited to celebrate the harvest, support local growers, and experience the delicious connection between local agriculture and local craft spirits.

