FS-Curtis Welcomes Platinum Distributor LBS Corporation and Key Customers to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past week, FS-Curtis had the pleasure of hosting Platinum Distributor LBS Corporation and several of their key customers at our headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri.The group participated in an in-depth service training program focused on maintaining and servicing FS-Curtis compressors and controls. The visit also offered a unique opportunity to strengthen connections, not only between LBS and its customers, but also between those customers and the FS-Curtis team. Many of these guests have longstanding relationships with LBS Corporation, and now they’ve also built a direct connection with the factory.Of course, the week wasn’t all work. The group enjoyed a fun evening of food and friendly competition at Topgolf in Midtown, a behind-the-scenes tour at Anheuser-Busch, and a delicious dinner in St. Louis’ historic Hill neighborhood, famous for its Italian cuisine and charm. “This visit to FS-Curtis was an invaluable experience for our team and our customers,” said Craig Mazzatenta, Owner of LBS Corporation. “Not only did we gain deeper technical knowledge of the products we stand behind, but we also strengthened the personal relationships that make our partnership with FS-Curtis so successful.”This Platinum-sponsored training is just the beginning of FS-Curtis’s ongoing commitment to excellence and the continued success of our Channel Partners. We are excited to build on this momentum, with several more training events planned throughout the year to empower our partners and their customers further.For more information about FS-Curtis, please visit the FS-Curtis website About FS-CurtisFor over 170 years, FS-Curtis has been a leader in compressed air systems, delivering reliable, high-performance solutions to industrial customers around the globe. Our steadfast commitment to quality and customer service has made FS-Curtis a trusted name across industries.

