AntGen Celebrates Successful Showing at All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, Announces Plans to Reach 1,500 Stores by Year-End

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AntGen , a leading Master Agent for Total Wireless, Simple Mobile and Verizon Prepaid, announced the success of its participation at the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo in Las Vegas last week, where the company strengthened industry relationships, welcomed new partners and unveiled bold growth plans. AntGen is on track to support 1,500 wireless retail stores nationwide by the end of 2025, reinforcing its commitment to helping dealers launch, grow and win in the competitive prepaid wireless market.AntGen’s presence at the Expo underscored its dealer-first philosophy. From helping entrepreneurs open their very first locations to supporting experienced operators in multi-store expansions, AntGen delivers end-to-end support that sets it apart. Attendees learned about AntGen’s ability to combine smart technology, real support and genuine investment in its dealer network – ensuring long-term success for every partner.“As a top-tier Master Agent, our mission goes beyond activations,” explained Arun Upadhyay, Founder of AntGen. “We’re building true partnerships that empower dealers at every stage of their journey. Whether it’s financial assistance for new entrepreneurs, technology tools to streamline operations or ongoing strategic guidance, AntGen is committed to fueling sustainable growth for our dealer community.”A key driver of this growth is LionOBytes’ LionO360 platform, a cloud-based CRM, ERP & FSM solution also founded by Arun Upadhyay. AntGen is using LionO360 to give dealers powerful tools for sales tracking, inventory management, and performance insights. By connecting strategy with execution, LionO360 enables dealers to optimize operations, scale efficiently and make data-driven decisions.At the Expo, AntGen engaged in meaningful conversations with both new and veteran wireless retailers. The company emphasized its full spectrum of dealer services, including:– One-on-one training and in-person support for operational excellence– Marketing and site selection guidance tailored to each dealer’s market– 24/7 customer assistance and strategic planning for long-term growth– Financial assistance to lower barriers for entry and expansionThe company’s ability to combine personalized support with scalable systems continues to fuel its rapid national expansion. AntGen is positioning itself as the partner of choice for entrepreneurs and established retailers looking to thrive in the prepaid wireless industry.Arun Upadhyay continued, “We want to empower dealers with the tools and support they need, so they can focus on what matters most – serving their customers and building their businesses.”Looking ahead, AntGen remains focused on building lasting partnerships, helping entrepreneurs grow stronger businesses and reinforcing its reputation as a dealer-first partner dedicated to trust, innovation and long-term investment.For more information, visit www.antgen.com About AntGenAntGen LLC is a Total Wireless Master Agent dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and retailers across the U.S. launch and grow successful wireless stores. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, AntGen offers end-to-end support services—including store setup assistance, marketing solutions, financial support, and tech-enabled tools like the LionO360 CRM platform. With a dealer-first approach rooted in trust, innovation, and real partnership, AntGen powers over 1,000 wireless retail locations nationwide, providing Master Agent service for Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. For more information, visit www.antgen.com or follow AntGen on LinkedIn and YouTube.

