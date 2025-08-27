Dr. Bomi Joseph Launches Ask DrBomi®: An AI Health Assistant to Share Insights on Health and Longevity

Ask DrBomi® — an AI-powered health assistant by Dr. Bomi Joseph that answers questions on health and longevity. Visualization of the human body’s immune system under attack by rabbit albumin antigen, illustrating how foreign proteins trigger defensive responses.

Dr. Bomi Joseph announces the launch of Ask DrBomi®, an AI health assistant that provides insights on health and longevity, based on his 43 years of his work

Ask DrBomi® lets me share clear, consistent answers while focusing on new research. It gives anyone rapid access to health insights grounded in four decades of work.” — Dr. Bomi Joseph

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Bomi Joseph , internationally recognized health and longevity researcher and inventor of the Deep Health® Device , today announced the launch of Ask DrBomi, an AI-powered assistant designed to answer public questions on health, longevity, and preventive medicine. The system is now live on his official website, www.drbomijoseph.com Redefining “What Is Health?”For more than four decades, Dr. Joseph has pursued a central question: How do we define and measure health? His research led him to formulate the New Definition of Health “Health is the body’s ability to detect, respond, and recover rapidly from stressors—biological, chemical, or physical.”Ask DrBomiis anchored in this definition, offering users an authoritative framework that contrasts with the outdated 1948 World Health Organization statement. Instead of vague notions of “well-being,” the assistant emphasizes measurable biological responsiveness and resilience.How Ask DrBomiWorksAsk DrBomiuses large language model (LLM) technology and is continually updated with Dr. Joseph’s published blogs, newsletters, and research summaries. A unique content indexing feature ensures that the assistant incorporates newly published material as soon as it is available.When a user submits a question—such as “What is health?”, “What traits do healthy people share?”, or “What is the Deep HealthDevice?”—the assistant responds first with Dr. Joseph’s own definitions and writings. External references from interviews and media profiles are included as “external sources,” ensuring transparency while always prioritizing Joseph’s published work.Reducing Repetition, Expanding ReachDr. Joseph notes that prior to Ask DrBomi, he spent significant time addressing repeated questions from students, journalists, and healthcare professionals.“Ask DrBomiallows me to focus on new research and discoveries while still making my work accessible to the public,” said Joseph. “It ensures consistency, accuracy, and transparency while reducing repetition. Anyone, anywhere, can now log in and access health insights rooted in 43 years of study.”Part of a Larger MissionAsk DrBomicomplements Joseph’s work on the Deep HealthDevice, a patented system that measures dynamic biological markers such as immune responsiveness, oxygen delivery, metabolic vigor, and tissue composition. The device is currently deployed in Asia, helping monitor the health of more than 180 million people. Together, Ask DrBomiand the Deep HealthDevice reflect Joseph’s broader mission: to give individuals control over their health destiny while equipping physicians with better data for preventive care.SignificanceThe launch of Ask DrBomirepresents one of the earliest examples of an AI assistant built around a single researcher’s published corpus of work. Rather than offering generic responses, it grounds its answers in decades of primary research and provides citations to original sources.Industry observers note that domain-specific AI assistants like Ask DrBomicould shape the future of medical education, public health communication, and patient self-management.About Dr. Bomi JosephDr. Bomi Joseph is a health and longevity expert with more than 40 years of research in immunology, physiology, and metabolic regulation. He is the inventor of the Deep HealthDevice and the originator of the New Definition of Health. As founder of Deep HealthInc. and Quantum AI Inc., he has dedicated his career to advancing preventive medicine and giving individuals measurable ways to monitor and improve their well-being.His current work integrates AI-powered knowledge systems with advanced health measurement devices to promote resilience, adaptability, and longevity.

WATCH: Dr. Bomi Joseph explains how rabbit albumin antigen challenge demonstrates measurable immune response and is the basis of his New Definition of Health.

