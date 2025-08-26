AutoCAD 2026 Adds AI Tools for Easier Design

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

Updated AutoCAD courses add new AI features to help learners keep up with changes in design software

People don’t just want to learn new features—they want to understand how those features make their jobs easier” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoCAD 2026 brings a new kind of support to the design process: built-in AI. The latest version introduces the Autodesk Assistant, an AI-powered guide that helps users find answers, learn tools, and get through tasks faster. ONLC Training has updated its AutoCAD classes so learners can understand—and actually use—these new features, whether they’re just getting started or looking to train an entire team.“AI is starting to make real, everyday improvements in design software,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “With AutoCAD 2026, you don’t have to dig through help menus anymore. You can ask the Assistant a question and get useful, step-by-step help right inside your project. We’re showing our students how to take full advantage of that.”Training Built Around Your NeedsIn addition to public courses, ONLC offers private AutoCAD training that can be tailored to a team’s experience level and project needs. Instructors can walk groups through real-world examples and show exactly how the new AI features fit into the work they’re already doing. It’s a practical way to get dstaff up to speed quickly—especially if moving to AutoCAD 2026 company-wide.Training Entry Points for Every Skill LevelAutoCAD for Novice Users (5 days) – For brand new users to AutoCAD or design tools in general, this class gives the time and support to learn from the ground up. Students will build skills throughout the week, moving from basic shapes to full 2D drawings. No CAD experience required.AutoCAD Level 1: Essentials (3 days) – For those with some background in design or drafting, this course covers the tools used every day in AutoCAD. Learn how to create and edit drawings, manage layers, work with symbols and layouts, and prepare files for printing. A mouse with a scroll wheel is recommended.Why It Matters NowThe shift toward AI in design isn’t something in the future—it’s here now. That’s why ONLC’s classes focus not just on the software, but on how people actually use it in their work. Public classes are available online and at ONLC’s 100+ locations across North America. Private sessions can be booked on your schedule, and customized to your team.“People don’t just want to learn new features—they want to understand how those features make their jobs easier,” Williamson added. “Our goal is to make sure every student walks away with skills they can use right away, whether they’re a beginner or a seasoned designer adjusting to what’s new.”AutoCAD 2026 classes are available now, with flexible options for individuals and organizations.To learn more or register, visit www.onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training offers IT and business skills courses online and at more than 100 training centers across North America. From hands-on classes for individuals to private sessions for entire teams, ONLC helps people stay sharp in today’s changing tech landscape. Learn more at www.onlc.com

