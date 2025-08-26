DCAC Austin Announces EPI as Official Education Partner for 10th Anniversary “Gold Rush” Event

EPI is the Education Partner for DCAC 2025

DCAC is proud to announce EPI as the official Education Partner for the 10th Annual Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC), taking place September 16–18, 2025.

Together, we are setting the stage for a certified workforce that can meet the explosive demand of this Gold Rush era in digital infrastructure.” — David Isaac, President of DCAC

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCAC Austin is proud to announce EPI as the official Education Partner for the 10th Annual Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC), taking place September 16–18, 2025. This milestone “Gold Rush” edition of DCAC will spotlight the next frontier in digital infrastructure while emphasizing the critical importance of education and workforce training in the data center industry.Now in its 10th year, DCAC remains true to its roots as the Anti-Conference, a gathering built for the builders, innovators, manufacturers, and rising leaders who drive the industry forward. With its Gold Rush theme, the 2025 event underscores the race to scale digital infrastructure while shining a light on the need for a certified, future-ready workforce to sustain it.As the global leader in data center training, certification, and auditing, EPI brings decades of expertise to the mission-critical space. Their role as Education Partner highlights a shared commitment to raising professional standards, closing the talent gap, and empowering the next generation of data center leaders.“The greatest opportunity, and the greatest challenge, in our industry today is people,” said David Isaac, President of DCAC. “That’s why having EPI as our Education Partner for DCAC Austin is so meaningful. Together, we are setting the stage for a certified workforce that can meet the explosive demand of this Gold Rush era in digital infrastructure.”Founded in 1987, EPI has established itself as the global benchmark in data center professional development. With operations in more than 60 countries and training delivered in multiple languages, EPI’s globally recognized certifications, including DCOS(Data Centre Operations Standard) and MDCS(Modular Data Centre Standard), have become industry standards for excellence. Their leadership ensures data centers worldwide are staffed by professionals trained to protect, innovate, and maintain critical infrastructure around the clock.“Education is the key to securing the future of the data center industry,” said Edward van Leent, Chairman and CEO of EPI. “We are proud to partner with DCAC Austin to elevate workforce standards at such a pivotal moment for the industry. Together, we can equip professionals with the knowledge and certifications that will shape digital infrastructure for decades to come.”The 10th anniversary of DCAC promises to be its most impactful event yet, featuring raw conversations, unconventional programming, and a people-first approach that has defined the Anti-Conference since its inception in Austin a decade ago.About DCAC AustinDCAC (Data Center Anti-Conference) was born out of a vision to become the people’s conference. For 10 years, DCAC has redefined what an industry event can be: raw conversations, real connections, and a community-first experience. Built for builders, visionaries, manufacturers, and rising leaders, DCAC is where substance matters more than status. With its 10th anniversary “Gold Rush” conference, DCAC Austin continues to challenge norms and spotlight the people shaping the future of digital infrastructure.About EPIEPI is the world’s leading Certification Body for data centers. With more than 38 years of experience, EPI operates in over 60 countries, offering accredited training, audits, and certifications on design, facility, and operations. Its globally recognized frameworks, including DCOS, MDCS, and CRUR, set the benchmark for excellence in the digital infrastructure industry. For more information, visit www.epi-ap.com Media Contact:Tamara Colbert, APRLa Dolce Media forOverwatch Mission CriticalTamara@ladolcemedia.compress@weareoverwatch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.