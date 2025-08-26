New Book Examines Psychological Roots of Republican Party Dysfunction

Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party

Dr. Daniel B. Brubaker’s Groundbreaking Analysis to be Featured at Manila International Book Fair 2025

In his provocative new book, Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party , Dr. Daniel B. Brubaker provides a critical examination of the internal crisis within America's Republican Party. Moving beyond traditional political analysis, Dr. Brubaker employs insights from neuropsychology, developmental psychology, and crowd psychology to illuminate why the GOP appears increasingly detached from its foundational principles and grounded in conspiracy theories and misinformation.Dr. Brubaker, himself a lifelong registered Republican and founder of Republicans for Progress, identifies a disturbing trend of regression and fearmongering within the party. Drawing parallels between the behavioral patterns of toddlers and certain contemporary Republican leaders, he suggests that antisocial personality traits have emerged prominently among influential party figures. The misuse of buzzwords such as "socialism," Brubaker argues, serves as a strategy to manipulate voter fears rather than to inform public discourse.With extensive credentials in academic medicine from prestigious institutions—including the University of Pittsburgh, Oklahoma University, UCLA, and UCSF—Brubaker brings scientific rigor to his political critique. His analysis offers readers a fresh, interdisciplinary perspective on how far-right nationalist agendas have reshaped the Republican Party, and how its trajectory has been influenced by charismatic yet divisive leadership.Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party will be showcased at the Manila International Book Fair 2025, taking place September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Dr. Brubaker's compelling arguments and insights in person.The book is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major digital bookstores worldwide, appealing to readers seeking a deeper understanding of America's evolving political landscape.

