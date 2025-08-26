Future Frontliners: High School Students Train to Earn CNA Certification in Groundbreaking Summer Program

This summer, 20 ambitious students from Portland, Deering, and Westbrook High Schools did something extraordinary: They started training to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) before even entering their junior or senior years.

As part of a new summer program hosted at Portland High School, through the Extended Learning Opportunities program run by Andrea Levinsky, students dove headfirst into the world of healthcare, balancing rigorous academics with hands-on clinical experience to earn their CNA certification. This program, which came out of a pilot last year with Fallbrook Commons (formerly Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence), offers students a head start on a meaningful, high-demand career path while they’re still in high school—and it’s already changing lives.

This unique initiative opens real-world opportunities to students, simultaneously fostering a deep sense of purpose and professional direction. Twenty students took part in this cohort, but not all of them will go on to become CNAs immediately. Eleven are participating in the clinical state exam on September 3 to become certified. Others want to take the class again to gain a greater understanding before doing the clinical. This program allows for that flexibility.

None of this would be possible without an incredible network of community supporters:

Portland Adult Education generously provided access to their medical lab, giving students a real-world training environment, and also provided guidance about how to set up a CNA program.

generously provided access to their medical lab, giving students a real-world training environment, and also provided guidance about how to set up a CNA program. Maine Veterans’ Homes served as the clinical site, offering students invaluable hands-on experience with patients.

served as the clinical site, offering students invaluable hands-on experience with patients. MEMIC, Maine C3, and the Maine Community Foundation helped to fund this program, ensuring accessibility for all participants.

helped to fund this program, ensuring accessibility for all participants. MaineHealth Maine Medical Center donated essential equipment—including stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs—to outfit the next generation of healthcare professionals.

donated essential equipment—including stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs—to outfit the next generation of healthcare professionals. The “Make It Happen” staff at Deering and Portland High Schools helped to identify students who would be a good fit for the program.

At a time when healthcare systems are facing critical workforce shortages, programs like this not only empower students; they strengthen entire communities. By jump-starting healthcare careers early, students gain confidence, skills, and a head start toward roles in nursing, medicine, and beyond.

With its first summer class a resounding success, this pioneering CNA program is expected to grow. Community members and educators alike have already set up funding for next year to continue to provide early access to healthcare careers, diverse representation in medicine, and tangible pathways to success for Maine students.

To the new CNAs from Portland, Deering, and Westbrook: Your journey has just begun—and Maine’s future is brighter because of you.

