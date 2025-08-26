Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,120 in the last 365 days.

Rule 18 Reporting Guidance for 2025-2026

Rule 18 Interim Facilities

Rule 18 Reporting Guidance for 2025-2026 has been posted to the Rule 18 webpage: https://www.education.ne.gov/apac/interim-programs-rule-18/

This guidance provides information related to Rule 18 data reporting; including a comprehensive list of specific collections/applications (such as ADVISER Person ID and Staff Reporting) which Rule 18 Interim Facilities are required to complete throughout the school year. It has been updated to include details specific to the New Portal as well.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rule 18 Reporting Guidance for 2025-2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more