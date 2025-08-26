Rule 18 Interim Facilities Rule 18 Reporting Guidance for 2025-2026 has been posted to the Rule 18 webpage: https://www.education.ne.gov/apac/interim-programs-rule-18/ This guidance provides information related to Rule 18 data reporting; including a comprehensive list of specific collections/applications (such as ADVISER Person ID and Staff Reporting) which Rule 18 Interim Facilities are required to complete throughout the school year. It has been updated to include details specific to the New Portal as well.

